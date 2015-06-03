This is one of Nigeria’s greatest tragedies - President Buhari reacts as major accident claims lives, 54 vehicles in Lagos ( video of incident)

President Muhammadu Buhari, late Thursday, June 28, reacted to the tanker fire accident that happened in Lagos earlier in the day resulting the death of at least nine people and the destruction of over 54 vehicles.

According to Buhari, the incident which resulted in many sustaining injury, is one of the greatest tragedies experienced in Nigeria in recent times.

Buhari’s reaction was contained in a statement by his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement quoted the president as expressing shock and sorrow over the incident while condoling with the government and people of Lagos state over the development.

“Sadly, this seems to be one of the greatest tragedies we have seen in recent times,” Buhari said as he urged the emergency services and law enforcement officials to do their best to reduce the damage from the incident.

The Punch reports that the president said the major priority currently is how to save those people who could still be in danger.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that a tanker reportedly exploded and caught fire on Otedola Bridge outward Lagos on Thursday, June 28.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos Fire Service were said to have been mobilised to the scene.

The reports was made known by the rapid Response Squad via its Twitter handle, @rrslagos767.

[embedded content]

