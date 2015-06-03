Just in: Medical practitioners in Nigeria to benefit as Buhari signs 2 bills into law

- President Muhammadu Buhari signs two bills, one of which is expected to benefit a particular set of doctors

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two new bills, Senator Ita Enang, the presidential liaison to the National Assembly (Senate), told journalists covering the State House on Thursday, June 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enang said revealed that the new laws are the medical residency training act, 2018; and the hydroelectric power producing areas development commission (establishment, Etc) (amendment) act, 2018.

According to Enang, the medical law enacts and regulates the medical residency training programme for the training of medical practitioners and dental surgeons.

The programme would be regulated and managed by the National Medical Post-graduate College of Nigeria.

The presidential aide said that the programme was for persons with the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB. BSc, MB. CH, B, BDS), or its equivalent, who had done the NYSC programme with discharge or exemption certificate.

He added that such candidates should also possess professional indemnity certificate from a reputable insurance company, among others.

“This act is directed at ensuring the quality and competence of medical practice and practitioners in Nigeria through statutory medical training programmes.

“It is to encourage medical tourism from other countries to Nigeria and build further confidence in Nigeria medical system,” he stated.

Enang said the amended hydro power act, number 7 of 2010 reduced the derivation payable to the commission from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.

“The amendment further fortifies the power of the minister to issue policy directives as well as re-enforced statutory powers of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to regulate the Electricity Industry under the principal act.

“The amendment eliminates ambiguity in the law and role conflict of the responsible institutions as well as properly providing for the exercise of statutory powers of NERC which was established before now," he added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Wednesday, May 30, agreed to suspend its 44 days old strike on Friday June 1.

