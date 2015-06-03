Just in: Medical practitioners in Nigeria to benefit as Buhari signs 2 bills into law

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Authorities say Army veteran dies while paddle boarding

Family of black man killed when Kansas officers shot him in the back as he fled sues the department

Lawsuit: Deputies planted drugs, beat man after bar fight

Sean Hannity blames Maxine Waters and former President Obama for Annapolis shooting

Relief as rescue team finds missing two-year-old in middle of thick woodland

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

Just in: Medical practitioners in Nigeria to benefit as Buhari signs 2 bills into law

28/06/2018 16:45:00

- President Muhammadu Buhari signs two bills, one of which is expected to benefit a particular set of doctors

- Ita Enang confirms this and states the qualification for beneficiaries

- Enang says the new law will attract medical tourism to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to two new bills, Senator Ita Enang, the presidential liaison to the National Assembly (Senate), told journalists covering the State House on Thursday, June 28.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enang said revealed that the new laws are the medical residency training act, 2018; and the hydroelectric power producing areas development commission (establishment, Etc) (amendment) act, 2018.

According to Enang, the medical law enacts and regulates the medical residency training programme for the training of medical practitioners and dental surgeons.

The programme would be regulated and managed by the National Medical Post-graduate College of Nigeria.

The presidential aide said that the programme was for persons with the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MB. BSc, MB. CH, B, BDS), or its equivalent, who had done the NYSC programme with discharge or exemption certificate.

He added that such candidates should also possess professional indemnity certificate from a reputable insurance company, among others.

“This act is directed at ensuring the quality and competence of medical practice and practitioners in Nigeria through statutory medical training programmes.

“It is to encourage medical tourism from other countries to Nigeria and build further confidence in Nigeria medical system,” he stated.

Enang said the amended hydro power act, number 7 of 2010 reduced the derivation payable to the commission from 30 per cent to 10 per cent.

“The amendment further fortifies the power of the minister to issue policy directives as well as re-enforced statutory powers of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to regulate the Electricity Industry under the principal act.

“The amendment eliminates ambiguity in the law and role conflict of the responsible institutions as well as properly providing for the exercise of statutory powers of NERC which was established before now," he added.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) on Wednesday, May 30, agreed to suspend its 44 days old strike on Friday June 1.

Source: Naija.ng

