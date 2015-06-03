Man appeals for 10,000 retweets for date with girl of his dreams

- Nii Otedola asked a lady how many retweets he would need to land a date with her

- She said 10,000 retweets before she could go out with him

- He appealed to his Twitter followers to help him get them

A Ghanaian Twitter user recently appealed to his followers to help him get 10,000 retweets so he could go on a date with the girl of his dreams.

Otedola shared screenshots of his chat with the unidentified lady that show them agreeing to the figure of 10,000, NAIJ.com learned.

He said he's currently friends with the lady but would like to make her his girlfriend. He added, "Help a brother be with his dream girl!"

However, Otedola realised that getting 10,000 retweets would be difficult. He therefore went back to the lady to "negotiate" for a lower target.

The two eventually agreed on 2,000 retweets. Otedola also shared screenshots of this "renegotiation" in a subsequent tweet.

The lovestruck man managed to exceed the lowered target easily. He has obtained well over 6,000 retweets so far.

Otedola has not yet indicated whether he has gone on the date with the lady.

His appeal drew various reactions from Twitter users. See some of them below.

