Police arrest 2 suspects for allegedly detonating explosive device at former minister’s residence

- Enugu state police command discloses that its operatives acting on intelligence arrested suspected hoodlums that planted and activated an explosion device in Chief Nnia Nwodo’s residence

- The state commissioner of police, Mohammed Danmallam, says the suspects are members of a secessionist group

Enugu state police command has arrested two principal suspects involved in the explosion in Ukehe residence of Chief Nnia Nwodo, former minister of information and president-general, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The commissioner of police in the state, Mohammed Danmallam, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday, June 28, in Enugu, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The arrested followed an April 29, attack where suspected hoodlums planted and activated an explosion device in Nwodo’s residence in Igbo-Ettit local government area of the state.

Danmallam said that the arrest by operatives of the command followed intelligence.

“It happened that after the incidence, they continued sending threat messages to Nwodo that this is just the beginning and calling him all sorts of names.

“In the course of our investigation, we discovered that they were members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),” he said.

The commissioner said also that the command had arrested members of a gang, led by a deputy superintendent of prisons, which specialised in robbing bank customers within Enugu.

He said that they were arrested on June 25 after the police trailed their nefarious activities of robbery and stealing by tricks.

“They came from far away Abuja. They plan and execute co-ordinated robbery on innocent and unsuspecting bank customers within Enugu metropolis and disappear back to Abuja,’’ he said.

The commissioner said fiurther that the command arrested three other suspects who vandalised cables and equipment belonging to Radio Nigeria, Enugu Zonal Station.

“They were apprehended when they were cutting and stealing the radio station’s vital transmission equipment.

“They were caught red-handed on June 26 after careful intelligence and ambushed laid for them,’’ he said.

The commissioner urged the residents to cooperate with the command by giving vital information that would help it nip crimes in the bud.

Danmallam also thanked the State Government for it support.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, on Thursday, June 28, assured the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of adequate deployment of armed policemen, vehicular patrols and helicopters for security during 2019 general elections.

NAIJ.com gathered that Idris gave this assurance in Lagos at a conference on logistics for the 2019 general elections organised by INEC.

The workshop, which brought together representatives of heads of other security agencies, logistics professionals, transportation unions among others was held in collaboration with the European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES).

