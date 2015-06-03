Tunisia claim first and only World Cup win after beating Panama 2-1 in last Group G clash

- Tunisia claimed their first and only victory at the 2018 World Cup after beating Panama 2-1 in their last group game

- Two second half goals from Fakhreddine Ben Youssef and Wahbi Khazri ensured the Carthage Eagles avoid third straight defeat

- Meanwhile both Panama and Tunisia are out of this year's edition of the championship after losing their previous games to England and Belgium

Tunisia wrapped up their Group G encounter at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia with a 2-1 win over debutants Panama at the Mordovia Arena on Thursday, June 28.

The Carthage Eagles have already crashed out of the tournament having lost their first two group games to England and Belgium.

However, they needed to play for pride and ensure they pick at least a point in this year's edition before heading back home.

Panama took the lead in the 33rd minute of the meeting through an own goal credited to Yassine Meriah after Jose Luis Rodriguez's shot failed to hit the target.

Coach Hernán Darío Gómez's men continued to push for more goals with less than 10 minutes to the end of the first half but they couldn't bury their final balls.

With both teams not able to find the back of the net minutes after the first goal of the game, Bahrain referee Nawaf Shukralla sounded the whistle to end the first half of the game.

Both teams returned to the pitch to after 15 minutes of rest but it appeared the Tunisians were the better side in this half.

Fakhreddine Ben Youssef grabbed the equaliser for the north African side with a simple tap-in from a Wahbi Khazri cross into the box.

Nabil Maaloul's men, having got their equaliser barely six minutes into the second half were pumped up to push for more.

Tunisia took the lead for the first time in the game in the 66th minute through Wahbi Khazri with an assist from Oussama Haddadi.

They tried to get more for themselves in their inconsequential last group game but settled down for the two second half goals that handed them their first and only victory of the tournament.

And at the end of the day, both Panama and Tunisia are out of the competition, while Belgium and England progress through to the next round.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard scored a brace each against Tunisia on Saturday as Belgium sealed their qualification in the Round of 16 after a 5-2 win at Spartak Stadium, Moscow.

The Belgians already picked their first three points after thrashing Panama 3-0 and a win for them against the Tunisians sealed their spot at the knockout stage of the championship.

