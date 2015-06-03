Falz shares photo of his PVC, fans react to his acclaimed age

Falz might be one of Nigeria's favourite singers but he sure isn't excluded when it comes to online trolling.

Earlier on, the singer took to social media to share a copy of his PVC, in a bid to urge others to get theirs in order to participate in the forth coming elections.

The singer whose song This is Nigerian received massive love from fellow Nigerians, is known to speak up against the injustices going on in the country and so sharing a copy of his voter's card wasn't out of the ordinary.

He wrote on Instagram,"Get your #PVC let’s decide for ourselves. The process is actually very seamless! /" See post below:

However, it appears fans weren't exactly interested in the voting campaign as something else caught their attention and that was the date of the singer's age.

Many people took to his comment section to react to this 'new' information.

See reactions below:

Fans react to Falz’s acclaimed PVC age

