Lai Mohammed to host over 2000 participants as FG gets set for 2nd Creative Nigeria Summit

The federal ministry of information and culture has announced the date of Creative Nigeria Summit, 2018 edition.

The event which is set to take place on Tuesday, July 17 and Wednesday, July 18, will witness the presence of key industry professionals from around the world and within Nigeria

The summit which holds annually, will focus on tackling challenges bothering on the on-going digital migration in the Nigerian television landscape and provide insight on the dynamics of content in a purely digital TV industry.

NAIJ.com gathered that the theme for this summit is “Content; the Future of Nigerian Film & Television in a Digital Era.”

Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the minister of information and culture will welcome and host over 2000 guests and participants during the summit.

The speakers include; Mo Abudu; Jason Njoku; Sanjay Salil; Bada Akintunde Johnson; Avi Armoza, Anahita Kheder; Emma Smithwick; Jeff Kalligheri.

Creative Nigeria Summit is a platform to examine and exchange ideas, innovations and create sustainable solutions to challenges and opportunities within the Nigerian creative industry.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Mohammed has promised Nigerians that the Second Niger Bridge will be completed by year 2020.

He gave the assurance on Wednesday, June 27, in Asaba during an inspection tour of the Onitsha-Asaba section of the bridge, adding that funding would not be a challenge as the presidential intervention on infrastructural funding, aimed at ensuring completing critical projects was still in place.

