England lose to Belgium in Group H finale, set to face Colombia in round of 16

A second half goal from Adnan Januzaj ensured Belgium topping Group G as they defeated England by 1-0.

Both teams started the match with their second string side and played predictably in the first half as the duo know they have progressed into the next stage.

Chances were few and far between in the first 45 minutes as the only talking point of the half was when Youri Tielemansb forced a brilliant save from Jordan Pickford in the sixth minute.

However six minutes after the restart of the second period, former Manchester United winger, Januzaj, produced a moment of brilliance as he curled in a shot from his left-foot to score the first goal.

The game was gradually gaining momentum as the Three Lions produced a fight back into the contest.

In the 65th minute, out of nothing, Marcus Rashford broke through the defence with only Thibaut Courtois to beat but a finger tip save from the Chelsea number one kept the ball away from the net.

Gareth Southagate's men could not find the equalizer as England settled for a second place finish and will play Colombia in the last 16 while Belgium will take on Japan

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Colombia defeated the only African team left in the tournament Senegal, in their last Group H match.

Barcelona defender Yerima Mina got the only goal of the match and his second of the tournament from a corner kick to send the Africans packing.

Though the Teranga Lions were level on points with Japan with the same goal difference, they were eliminated because of the new FIFA fair play rule.

Japan only had four yellow cards all through the group stage while the Senegalese team were cautioned six times.

