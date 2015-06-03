Here is the weather condition for Friday, June 29, as NiMet reveals how it will rain in various parts of the country

- The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) says the country will experience cloudy weather and thunderstorm in some of its parts on Friday, June 29

- NiMet predicts morning rain in cities like Jos, Abuja, Kaduna, Bauchi and others

- There will also be rain and thunderstorm in places like Lagos, Abakaliki, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted prospects of thunderstorms and moderate rains over the central states of Nigeria like Minna, Abuja, Jos, Lafia, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Jalingo and Lokoja in the morning of Friday, June 29.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet’s weather outlook by its central forecast office in Abuja, on Thursday, June 28, also predicted day and night temperatures in the range of 26 to 33 and 18 to 23 degrees Celsius, respectively.

NiMet predicted that there are also chances of thunderstorms over places like Makurdi, Abuja, Mambilla Plateau, Jos, Yola, Ilorin and Ibi in the evening and night hours.

According to the report, the agency predicted that the southern states would experience morning cloudiness with prospects of light rains over the coastal cities such as Ikom, Calabar, Ijebu Ode, Lagos and few cities around the South-West.

It says thunderstorms and moderate rains over Osogbo, Akure, Ado Ekiti, Benin, Asaba, Abakaliki, Enugu and Owerri including the coastal cities like Port Harcourt, Yenagoa, Lagos and Ijebu Ode respectively.

NiMet predicted further that the region would have day and night temperatures in the range of 29 to 32 and 20 to 24 degrees celsius, respectively.

It said northern states will experience cloudy to partly cloudy situation with chances of thunderstorms over Sokoto, Gusau and Kebbi during the morning hours.

“Northern states will also experience day and night temperatures in the ranges of 32 to 36 and 22 to 24 respectively.

“Cloudy to partly cloudy condition is expected with prospects of thunderstorms and rains with varying intensities over the Country in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.

