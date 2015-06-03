As Ekiti governorship election draws close, police plans deployment of 30,000 personnel for exercise

- Commissioner Bello Ahmed says the policemen are expected to start arriving the state from July 9

- Bello pleads with residents to be peaceful before, during and after the election

- He says threat analysis in the state have been concluded ahead of the exercise

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is planning to send at least 30,000 of its personnel to Ekiti for the June14, governorship election in the state, a commissioner, Bello Ahmed, said on Thursday, June 28.

Ahmed, a commissioner of police, reportedly said this when he hosted some journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the command has already mapped out strategies to ensure a hitch- free election.

READ ALSO: Just in: Ex-Akwa Ibom governorship aspirant shot dead

The Nation quotes him as saying with effective from July 9, policemen would be deployed to strategic locations in the state.

He advised residents in the state to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the election.

“Robust security has been put in place come July 14. Not less than 30,000 policemen would be deployed and other logistics would be on ground. Our tactical teams are ready for the task ahead.

“Effective from July 9, everything would take shape and everybody would be in their positions.

“All the threats analysis had been conducted. We are fully ready for the poll and if the election is today, it just for us to press one or two buttons.

“I want to encourage the people of Ekiti to be law abiding, to give us timely and credible information.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 new app

“I equally advise them to come out on election day to exercise their civil rights and responsibility to vote for candidate of their choice peacefully and retire back to their houses peacefully,” he said.

NAIJ.com earlier reported that the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose, reiterated his call for a free and fair gubernatorial election in the state on July 14; stating that the people of the state would resist any attempt to rig the election.

He made the comment at the inauguration of the new judiciary complex in Ado-Ekiti, which was named after the state’s first chief judge and current Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba Ademola Ajakaye.

Why President Buhari Cannot Control Killings in Nigeria - Nigerians Cry Out | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng