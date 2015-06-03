Drama as actress Dayo Musa comes for Fathia Balogun on social media

It appears that in Nollywood, the drama that occurs off screen is unending. From one beef to another, these actors sure know how to keep their fans glued to their phone screens.

Just when you think all is well and a post is well, nothing more than a harmless post offering advice, it takes a whole new turn with a rather interesting plot twist.

Earlier on, popular Yoruba actress, Fathia Balogun had shared a post on her Instagram that read: "No matter what you do, people will never be satisfied. The one you call your friends will be the ones to laugh behind your back and stab you. Be careful of these kinds of friends."

She later followed it with this caption, "Friendship is beautiful but when it is not getting the right things done neither is it moving you forward, it's time to check things out. Have a beautiful day my people. I love you all."

Well, while we are yet to ascertain what triggered fellow actress Dayo Amusa's response, but it insinuates in very few words that Fathia is a hypocrite. She replied to the post with: "Practice what you preach."

Perhaps, this two have some unfinished business to trash out.

