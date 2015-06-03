Buhari has recorded greater achievements in southeast than PDP’s 16 years government - Lai Mohammed

Latest News

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
Latest News

RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Latest News

Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Authorities say Army veteran dies while paddle boarding

0out of 5

Family of black man killed when Kansas officers shot him in the back as he fled sues the department

0out of 5

Lawsuit: Deputies planted drugs, beat man after bar fight

0out of 5

Sean Hannity blames Maxine Waters and former President Obama for Annapolis shooting

0out of 5

Relief as rescue team finds missing two-year-old in middle of thick woodland

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Yasseen Mansour

Yasseen Mansour

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

Shafik Gabr

0out of 5
Cyril Ramaphosa

Cyril Ramaphosa

0out of 5
Anas Sefrioui

Anas Sefrioui

0out of 5
Onsi Sawiris

Onsi Sawiris

0out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Agyin Asare

Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
News

Buhari has recorded greater achievements in southeast than PDP’s 16 years government - Lai Mohammed

by 28/06/2018 15:00:00 0 comments 1 Views

- The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says the Buhari government can lay claim to many completed and ongoing infrastructure development in the south east

- He insists that the 16 years of PDP in power was a waste to the southeast region

- Mohammed calls on politicians to make statements of facts on the achievements of the administration rather than politicising the progress recorded

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, says President Muhammadu Buhari led administration recorded greater achievements in the south-east than the 16 years government of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The minister said this on Wednesday, June 27, in Aba, when inspecting the Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage way reconstruction and rehabilitation, The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The minister, who inspected the project with a team of journalists, said that in three years "the Buhari government can lay claim to many completed and ongoing infrastructure development in the south east".

Specifically, he said the strategic Enugu-Port Harcourt road in the region was awarded by the PDP administration in 2014 but abandoned due to no cash backing.

Mohammed said upon assumption of office, the Buhari administration had funded the project to over 50% completion.

“The Enugu-Port Harcourt dual carriage way is a major route in the South-east and the major towns along the route are, Enugu Okigwe, Umuahia, Aba and Port Harcourt.

READ ALSO: Stop killing our members - Miyyeti Allah tells military

“The traffic volume generated on the road spanning a total length of 118km is very high.

The road had suffered various deformations and distress in the form of slippage, rutting, fatigue, edge crack, and portholes.

“The road had become almost impassable until this administration came to the rescue

“Yet, the naysayers have painted the administration as have not done anything for the south east zone,’’ he said.

Mohammed stressed that the 16 years of PDP in power was a waste to the south east region contrary to what the naysayers were saying.

The minister also justified his claim with the progress made by the Buhari’s administration on the second Niger Bridge also awarded by PDP government but not funded.

He said the Buhari administration had sustained funding of the second Niger bridge project to near completion.

“In 16 years, what did the PDP do on the Enugu-Port Harcourt road and the second Niger Bridge?

Everything that we saw today is what this administration has achieved, yet some politicians are so fraudulent they sit in Abuja and accuse the administration of not doing anything for the south east.

“From what you have seen, you will see that this administration has done so much for this zone. We can now see that some people are just misinforming the public,’’ he said

The minister called on politicians to make statements of facts on the achievements of the administration rather than politicising the progress recorded.

The federal controller of works, Enugu state, Oyekanmi Olufemi said the Enugu-Port Harcourt road was divided into four sections and each awarded to different contractors.

He said the Enugu to Lokpanta section was awarded to Messrs CGC construction Ltd, while the Lokpanta to Umuahia Tower was awarded to Messrs Setraco Nig. Ltd.

Olufemi said that the Umuahia Tower to Aba section was awarded to Messrs Arab Contractors, while Messrs CCEC Construction firm was handling the Aba to Port Harcourt section

“The contract was awarded in 2014 by former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration in the sum of N32 billion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“But unfortunately, money that was supposed to be paid to the contractors which is 15 per cent of the contract sum, N4 billion, was a major challenge.

“As at 2015, the amount given to the contractors was only N100 million, with that they could not start.

“The new government came in and the first budget of the new government was in 2016, funding started in earnest.

“As I speak with you today, the advance payment of N4.08 billion has fully been paid by this government and the contractor has done a lot of work since they mobilised to sites,’’ he said.

The minister inspected the four sections of the road and expressed satisfaction with the level of work done so far.

EXCLUSIVE: Be patient with President Buhari, Femi Adesina tells Nigerians on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More