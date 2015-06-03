Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies - Mamuzee twins reacts to Daddy Showkey's accusations

- Twin music duo, Mamuzee have finally reacted to the accusations labeled against them by Daddy Showkey

- In subtle words, they called him a liar and a friend turned enemy

- This is coming after the music veteran accused them of abandoning their mother up until her death

It appears there's beef brewing between Nigerian music veteran, Daddy Showkey and twin music duo popularly known as Mamuzee. Recall a while ago, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Daddy Showkey had accused them of abandoning their mother.

This came after the twin brothers announced the death of their mother on social media. According to Daddy Showkey, he could no longer be friends with such people who allowed their own mother suffer.

Well, the twins have finally reacted to the accusations. They took to Instagram to write cryptic messages which many people believe is directed at Daddy Showkey. It reads: "If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends

They also shared bible verses which were in sync with their cryptic message which was also in reactions to the allegations.

It reads, "1 Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise; 2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue. 3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.

4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer. 5 And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love. 6 Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand. 7 When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin. AMEN! AMEN!! AMEN!!! ��"

