Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies - Mamuzee twins reacts to Daddy Showkey's accusations

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Authorities say Army veteran dies while paddle boarding

0out of 5

Family of black man killed when Kansas officers shot him in the back as he fled sues the department

0out of 5

Lawsuit: Deputies planted drugs, beat man after bar fight

0out of 5

Sean Hannity blames Maxine Waters and former President Obama for Annapolis shooting

0out of 5

Relief as rescue team finds missing two-year-old in middle of thick woodland

0out of 5

Jim Ovia

0out of 5
Chris Kirubi

2out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5
Shafik Gabr

0out of 5

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Matthew Ashimolowo

2out of 5
Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
Bishop Tudor Bismark

4out of 5
Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies - Mamuzee twins reacts to Daddy Showkey's accusations

28/06/2018 14:19:00

- Twin music duo, Mamuzee have finally reacted to the accusations labeled against them by Daddy Showkey

- In subtle words, they called him a liar and a friend turned enemy

- This is coming after the music veteran accused them of abandoning their mother up until her death

It appears there's beef brewing between Nigerian music veteran, Daddy Showkey and twin music duo popularly known as Mamuzee. Recall a while ago, NAIJ.com reported the news of how Daddy Showkey had accused them of abandoning their mother.

This came after the twin brothers announced the death of their mother on social media. According to Daddy Showkey, he could no longer be friends with such people who allowed their own mother suffer.

Well, the twins have finally reacted to the accusations. They took to Instagram to write cryptic messages which many people believe is directed at Daddy Showkey. It reads: "If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends

They also shared bible verses which were in sync with their cryptic message which was also in reactions to the allegations.

It reads, "1 Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise; 2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue. 3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause.

4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer. 5 And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love. 6 Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand. 7 When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin. AMEN! AMEN!! AMEN!!! ��"

Source: Naija.ng

