KFC is selling winglets‚ not chicken wings: ASA

A KFC customer has complained about the size of the fast food restaurant’s chicken wings.

Shaakir Ismail complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) about a KFC advertisement on its website promoting its Zinger Wings. It shows a photograph of four chicken pieces and states: “Four Hot Zinger Wings. Four Succulent winglets breaded in our hot Zinger breading to give you the delicious hot flavour you love cooked to crispy-brown perfection.”

Ismail said it should be advertised as “Two Zinger Wings”‚ because the photograph shows two chicken wings cut into four pieces.

KFC said it would not change the advertisement‚ because it consists of four wing pieces made from two full chicken wings. The fast food restaurant told the ASA it is the industry norm to advertise “individual wing pieces as wings” and referred to Chicken Licken’s Hot Wings‚ Hungry Lion’s Zamba Wings‚ Spur’s Buffalo wings and Burger King’s Chicken Wings.