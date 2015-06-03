South Africans may be in for a little northern hemisphere Christmas revelry in July.

The Snow Report has predicted that a major cold front‚ on July 1‚ is “likely to bring a blanket of snow” across the country.

“It’s looks like Christmas is coming a little early for all of us! The models are showing a cold front from this Sunday into the early hours of Tuesday morning that will very likely bring a blanket of snow right across the country as it makes its way from west coast to east coast‚” the organisation said.

The SA Weather Service has also issued a warning about the snowy conditions.

“The public and small stock farmers are advised of possible localised flooding‚ windy conditions and disruptive snowfall over the western and southern parts of South Africa‚ with very cold temperatures expected across most parts of the country from Sunday into Monday‚” the service said in a statement.

The Snow Report’s Rob Ansell said that‚ by Sunday night‚ some snow was expected to fall over the peaks of the majority of Cape mountains.

“We may see more than 15cm on some ranges including those of Hottentots Holland‚ Cederberg‚ Matroosberg and the Boland mountain range.

“At the same time Northern Cape areas such as Sutherland‚ Calvinia and Fraserberg are expected to receive snow‚ reaching up as far as Springbok by Monday morning.”

Ansell said the Eastern Cape should receive “its fair share of snow‚ with the heaviest falls being predicted for the Lady Grey and Barkly East areas and surrounds”.

Hogsback is also likely to receive some snow although for now‚ only light falls are predicted for this region.

“By Monday afternoon the cold front should bring the snow into many parts of Lesotho. Sani mountain top is likely to get some snow if the cold front holds course‚ late Monday evening or early hours of Tuesday morning.”

Ansell said some snow may also push into KwaZulu-Natal‚ with falls predicted for Underberg‚ Mooi River‚ Rosetta and Impendle.

“We hope the cold front holds its course and brings us all the lovely snow‚ but should things change over the next few days‚ we will be sure to let our community know. Extremely cold temperatures are expected right across the country with this front....‚” Ansell said.

