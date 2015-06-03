Russia 2018: Barcelona star reveals 1 stunning secret about Lionel Messi ahead of Argentina, France showdown

- France defender Samuel Umtiti says Lionel Messi is not as effective with Argentina

- But despite Messi's 'outstanding qualities' he is not well treated by the South American nation

- The 24-year-old will face his Barcelona teammate in Saturday's Last 16 World Cup clash

French defender, Samuel Umtiti has revealed that club team-mate Lionel Messi is different player for Argentina’s Albiceleste when compared to what he does at Barcelona.

The hard-tackling defender and Messi have been club mates for 24 months, but would come face-to face on Saturday, June 30 when France’s Les Bleus tackle Argentina’s Albiceleste in a round of 16 showdown at the Kazan Arena.

Umtiti, who is expected to start dicey encounter after missing out of Les Bleus last group fixture against Denmark, revealed that stopping the Argentina’s star is no easy task.

“I see him everyday. It is very hard to stop him. He's got outstanding qualities.

Lionel Messi is not as effective with Argentina, as he does for Barcelona, says Samuel Umtiti. Photo Credit: Getty Images

“We will try to stop him but he's not the only one in this Argentina team, they have other strikers,” a UK Daily Mail report, quoted Umtiti as saying.

Interestingly, at the Nou Camp, Messi can count on Luis Suarez; it is a different ball game with Argentina, after Gonzalo Higuain has fired blanks in eight games with the Albiceleste.

In addition, the playmaker has to cope with the expectations of his countrymen, who are banking him to come home with the World Cup, it is looking like his last opportunity to lay claim to the $20m worth trophy.

“He is different with Argentina than with Barcelona,” said the 24-year-old Umtiti.

“He does not have the same players with him and their way of playing is different but he has saved them on several occasions.

“The Argentinians are tough on him, but he cannot do everything on his own."

Umtiti, is expected to paired Real Madrid's Raphael Varane in the heart of the French defence line, should be handed the huge task of keeping the five-time Ballon dor winner quiet during the encounter.

"(Umtiti) does not feel the pressure. He's ice-cool, he's zen,” added France teammate, Thomas Lemar.

