Otedola Bridge fire: How we escaped - Survivors narrate harrowing ordeal, express happiness that they did not die

- Some survivors of the OtedolaBridge fire have narrated how they were able to escape the accident

- One Adewale Adesanya said he ran out and crossed over to the other side of the road, as soon as he saw the fuel spilling out of the truck

- A sobbing female eyewitness also disclosed how some motorists tried to escape, but did not succeed

One Adewale Adesanya, a survivor of the Otedola Bridge fire which occurred on Thursday, June 28, has disclosed how he escaped from the terrible inferno.

In an interview with Vanguard, the lucky survivor said he never envisaged that the fuel tanker which caused the fire would experience any brake failure.

NAIJ.com gathers that he stated that the tanker fell and began spilling its contents, after the brake failure occurred.

According to Adesanya, immediately he noticed the highly combustible liquid spilling on the road and approaching his vehicle, he ran out and crossed over to the other side.

He said: “Due to the state of the road, I saw the content spilling towards my vehicle with fire accompanying it. So I quickly ran out of the vehicle and crossed to the other side to avoid been caught in the inferno.”

Another commuter, one Michael Simon, whose car was among the vehicles which got burnt in the inferno, stated: “I am happy I didn’t die while trying to escape from the scene. I tried maneuvering my vehicle to avoid been burnt, but my efforts proved abortive.”

A female eyewitness, one Maria Oje, while in tears, described her escape as the handwork of God.

She stated that she saw how some motorists tried to escape, but did not make it.

In her words: “One of them, who was on fire, fell down, as he could not run any longer. Nobody could rescue them as everyone was also running for dear life.”

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that no fewer than nine persons were burnt beyond recognition with 54 vehicles torched in a fuel tanker explosion at Otedola Bridge, near the old toll gate, Alausa, Lagos.

The spokesman, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Kehinde Adebayo, confirmed the incident, stressing that four persons sustained various degrees of injury.

