Plateau killings: Attacks violate humanitarian law - UN blows hot

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria's Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Authorities say Army veteran dies while paddle boarding

Family of black man killed when Kansas officers shot him in the back as he fled sues the department

Lawsuit: Deputies planted drugs, beat man after bar fight

Sean Hannity blames Maxine Waters and former President Obama for Annapolis shooting

Relief as rescue team finds missing two-year-old in middle of thick woodland

Oba Otudeko

Oba Otudeko

Jim Ovia

Jim Ovia

Naguib Sawiris

Naguib Sawiris

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Lauritz Laurie Dippenaar

Chris Kirubi

Chris Kirubi

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Dag Heward-Mills

Dag Heward-Mills

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

News

Plateau killings: Attacks violate humanitarian law - UN blows hot

29/06/2018 00:14:00

- The UN has stated that the attacks in Plateau state which led to the death of several persons, were a violation of humanitarian law

- The body expressed concern about the increasing frequency, intensity, complexity and geographic scope of violent conflict between farmers and herders

- It urged all concerned governments, regional organisations, civil society and other relevant actors to work together to find acceptable and lasting solutions to these conflicts

The United Nations (UN) on Friday, June 29, voiced concerns over the violent conflicts between herdsmen and farmers in West and Central Africa, with particular mention of the recent killings in Plateau, Nigeria, saying they contravened global humanitarian law.

It, therefore, called for deliberate action to end the conflicts, NAN reports.

READ ALSO: Otedola Bridge fire leaves 9 persons dead, 4 injured, 54 vehicles burnt

NAIJ.com gathers that in a statement by its spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, the UN expressed regret over the killings, saying: “more than 80 people in central Nigeria were killed in land disputes between the two sides this week.

“The secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, stresses that all attacks targeting civilians violated international humanitarian law,” the statement read.

“However, this has been a long-standing issue with similar incidents occurring in other countries in Africa, causing more than 1,000 deaths over the past year alone, according to media reports,” he added.

He condemned the resulting loss of lives, property and livelihoods, as well as population displacement, which he said, undermined peaceful coexistence amongst communities in many of the affected countries.

The statement quoted Guterres as saying that he was “deeply concerned about the increasing frequency, intensity, complexity and geographic scope of violent conflict between farmers and herders”.

The UN chief also said he was deeply concerned over the mounting violence, as well as the resulting banditry, extortion and cattle rustling in several countries across West and Central Africa.

The secretary-general expressed the solidarity of the UN with the people and governments of the affected countries.

According to him, the violent conflict is also detrimental to regional stability.

The UN chief urged all concerned governments, regional organisations, civil society and other relevant actors to work together to find acceptable and lasting solutions to these conflicts.

According to him, this should be done in full compliance with existing regional regulatory frameworks and international humanitarian and human rights law.

Guterres stressed the readiness and commitment of the UN to support national and regional efforts to resolve disputes between farmers and herders.

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that following the spate of killings in Plateau and other states across Nigeria, an open letter was written to the UN Human Rights Council, by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The group urged the council to demand that the Nigerian authorities urgently end the incessant killings and attacks.

Source: Naija.ng

