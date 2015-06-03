Big mouth Matemadanda must zip it: Names have no crimes

Big mouth war veterans Secretary General, Victor Matamatanda's mediocre suggestion that province names should be changed must not be allowed to last a second in the record book of good opinions.

Addressing war veterans in Bulawayo, Victor Matamatanda said the country should do away with tribal provincial names like Matabeleland and Mashonaland as these promote tribalism which hinders national development. And that there is need for victims of Matabeleland genocide to find closure by taking the country's former President Robert Mugabe to task whilst he is still alive.

In case this former Zanla war vet has short memories like a squirrel, the people of Matabeleland have not forgotten and will never forget.

It is not provincial names that produced the evil Grand Plan in 1979 but shona supremacists assisted and abated by Britain. Like the Hutu 10 Commandments wrote by Hutu supremacists in Rwanda, the Grand plan outlined how Matabeles were going to be wiped out from the face of earth and survivors marginalised in all spheres of life and dominated. Their identity, languages, culture and dignity murdered.

It is not the names of provinces that unleashed Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade on the people of Matabeleland to dastardly murder more than 40 000 Matabele civilians, rape more than 100 000 Matebele women, burn more than 100 000 homes, displace more than a million Matabeles.

But it was the highly tribalistic shona supremacists that created and sent the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade and again, with the assistance of Britain. North Korea was roped in to train the blood socked Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade and left afterwards but British army commanders under BMATT ie British Military Training Team remained to direct the gory events. The shona supremacists were cheered by the beneficiaries and supporters of shona supremacy system, Victor Matematanda included.

We also remind the loose cannon Matamatanda who seriously suffers from short memories that the Zimbabwe National Army 5th Brigade was composed of shonas only and recruited from Zanla forces which makes him one of the main suspects of Matabeleland genocide perpetrators.

It is not provincial names that continues to tribally discriminate Matabeles and deny them, educational opportunities, job opportunities, business opportunities and development. It is the shona supremacist found in Zanupf, MDCT, PDP, and all shona led political parties.

It is not provincial names that treat Matabeles as second class citizens and makes them permanent ceremonial second vice presidents both in the ruling and opposition party. But it is the highly tribalistic and hateful shona supremacists and its multitudes of supporters found in Zanupf and all shona led political parties

This Matamadanda fellow must be told that the pain and anger against the shonas is still within us and shall remain so and visit them upto to their 10th generation from now if they dont apologise and give us US$100billion compensation and deliver our country to regain its full sovereignity and independence. Remember, it would be costly, painful and unsustainable to shonas if they choose to ignore us yet three steps above will end this anger and bittersness against the shonas. We shall for ever remain good neighbours.

The shona supremacist government of Zimbabwe must face the consequences of its hateful, divisionist and genocidal programs like men instead of looking for scapegoats.

The time for Matabeles to govern themselves has come. We will revive the Jameson Line, which is the border post between Matabeleland and Mashonaland aka Zimbabwe without apologising. Out of all four Matabeleland border posts lawfully signed by King Lobhengula the Jameson Line is the only one that gives us problems. Genocide, hate, tribalism, oppression, immorality, disrespect and disorder of all manners is being exported by shona supremacists into our beautiful and peaceful country through the Jameson line. All patriotic Matabeles are asked to build a wall higher than the Berlin wall to keep ourselves from harmful foreign policies exported by Zimbabwe shona supremacist into our land, Matabeleland.

Izenzo Kungemazwi!

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs