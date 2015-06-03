Harare tops most popular international destinations from SA list

For the first time, Harare tops the list of most popular international destinations for flights originating in South Africa in 2018.

Top 5 international destinations for 2018 were:

Harare - Zimbabwe

London - UK

Mauritius

New York City

Windhoek - Namibia.



While the top spots were always held by London (2014 and 2017) and Windhoek (2015 and 2016), Harare's breakout growth this year may be a result of the changing political climate in Zimbabwe.

London remains an important tourism and business air route for South Africans and has seen increased capacity with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic and SAA offering direct flights between Heathrow Airport and South Africa.

Despite being a long-haul destination (16 hours one way from Johannesburg), New York City has become a top five contender for the first time in 2018 moving past Dubai which is operated by Emirates direct from Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban daily.

The rankings were based on an analysis of more than 800 000 individual trips booked on Travelstart.co.za since the start of 2017.