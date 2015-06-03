Peaceful elections is the way to go

Peaceful elections is the way to goby Bridget Makura 29/06/2018 08:08:00 0 comments 1 Views
On 26 June 2018, the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) organised a Peace Pledge signing ceremony, which saw 20 leaders of different political parties' appendage their signature to the document. This will ensure that all political parties abide by the pledge and desist from any form of violence that may disturb the peaceful election environment, before, during and after the harmonised elections.
The NPRC called all political participants in the 2018 elections to do away with violence, force or intimidation of any form as well as avoiding hate speech in any gatherings and inducing fear in other political players. If political parties heed the call by the NPRC to have a calm election environment, the political field will be conducive for every political party to freely participate.
Important to note is that, political leaders play an essential role in facilitating peace and tranquillity. They are opinion makers to their followers and if they condemn violence their supporters will follow suit.
In ensuring a peaceful and successful election, the behaviour of politicians and party members is crucial. Candidates announcing themselves winners before the official announcement by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) can be the bedrock of violence.
Individuals and political parties seeking political power should know that elections are not a must win affair. The nation needs to stay intact even after the electoral process. The environment may be competitive and hot but it must remain peaceful, calm and safe. Prospective candidates should be reminded that whether they are winners or losers of the election, the nation should remain united as one people with one goal of peace and harmony. It should be stressed that without the electorate, the elected will have no one to govern.
All Zimbabweans should ensure a violent-free 2018 harmonised elections. Zimbabwe should continue to be the shining example and set admirable standards which will be emulated by other African countries. The peace that transpired during the transition of power last year is expected to continue during this election period.
Violence inhibits development, thus, Zimbabweans should maintain their prevailing peaceful environment for the good of the nation.
All articles and letters published on Bulawayo24 have been independently written by members of Bulawayo24's community. The views of users published on Bulawayo24 are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Bulawayo24. Bulawayo24 editors also reserve the right to edit or delete any and all comments received.
Click Here to Comment on this Article