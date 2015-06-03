Chiwenga applauds Mugabe coup

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has applauded the November 2017 military intervention that toppled Zimbabwe's long time ruler Robert Mugabe pointing out that it stands out from the average African experience as it respected the cornerstones of the constitutional order.

"When you are a foremost commander whose roots are steeped in the liberation struggle and you see the very fabric and foundation of the society you helped build as a cadre of the struggle, the very society you protected and defended as a commander threatened with implosion and collapse, what becomes upper most on your mind is not political terminology or jargon but your responsibilities as a man in charge of an institution which is the state's last line of defence by as bided by the constitution Section 212," said Chiwenga.

"What made Operation Restore Legacy stand out and apart from the average African experience was in how measured and respectful of the cornerstones of the constitutional order it was.

"What is significant is not that the tanks got out of the barracks but (1) parliament remained functions during the operation (2) the judiciary went about with its business as usual (3) the rest of the executive branch continued to function as normal and most spectacularly, that the head of state and Commander in Chief of the Defence Forces continued to enjoy his honours and salute include from personally and from the rest of the officers, men and women who comprise the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," added Chiwenga.

The Vice President delivered his speech under the theme of the role of the military in peace building and national reconciliation.