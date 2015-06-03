Lehobye followed her dream.

“I miss my family but ever since I finished high school‚ I never really was at home anyway‚” she says as she recalls how life took off for her in terms of music.

And now she finds herself performing with the Minnesota Orchestra.

“I have no idea how it even happened‚” she says. “I worked with Bongani on a piece and he liked my singing. Soon after I was contacted by the orchestra to work with them.”

Lehobye believes the tour in honour of Mandela “is a fantastic way to commemorate him.

“It’s such a great thing that classical music artists are interested in South Africa and telling our story through song” she told TimesLIVE.

The musical tribute to Mandela is one of about 50 projects planned by the Nelson Mandela Foundation to commemorate Mandela’s legacy.

The foundation’s chief executive‚ Sello Hatang‚ says: “Madiba’s centenary is about helping build a values-based society. We hope that this initiative will play a role in highlighting the plight of the poor and the marginalised‚ and thereby build a more equal society.”

Ticket prices range from R100 to R600 and bookings can be done through Computicket. For the Cape Town concert‚ contact tickets@classicalmovements.com