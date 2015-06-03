Judge Robert Nugent will on Monday rule on a series of objections raised by suspended tax boss Tom Moyane about the “gross unfairness” and “inherent bias” of his inquiry into tax administration and governance.

After hours of submissions – and a sometimes heated interaction between Nugent and Moyane’s counsel Dali Mpofu – Nugent conceded that Moyane had raised two fair concerns that he would address in a ruling on Monday afternoon.

These concerns relate‚ firstly‚ to Moyane’s argument that the Nugent Inquiry is focusing on allegations related to his term as Sars commissioner‚ and may prejudice him when he faces misconduct charges in another separate inquiry.

Essentially‚ Mpofu argued‚ these two inquiries violated the principle of “double jeopardy”.

“Double jeopardy is also a time-tested principle of fairness and justice‚ according to which‚ once found not guilty or liable in one set of proceedings‚ a person may not be subjected to a process to determine the same liability‚” Mpofu said.

“The overlaps between the two inquiries are self-evident. It is indeed so that in addition‚ one of the two reasons originally cited by the president for his alleged loss of confidence‚ namely the VAT refunds‚ miraculously did not appear on the charge sheet‚ only to resurface in this commission. The inference of an unlawfully orchestrated double-barrelled attack on the commissioner is‚ in the circumstances‚ irresistible.

“The whole enterprise is just an unmitigated sham and a farce.”

Moyane has asked that the Nugent inquiry be discontinued or stayed‚ pending the outcome of his disciplinary inquiry and “that all the evidence of the past three days be expunged from the record‚ as it was obtained under a huge cloud of unlawfulness and procedural unfairness”.

Judge Nugent hit back at Mpofu’s suggestion that his inquiry had shown deliberate bias by not inviting Moyane to give evidence‚ responding that he had never before been called “a kangaroo court”.

Although admitting that his evidence leaders had not consulted with Moyane as they had with other witnesses‚ he denied suggestions that this was part of a deliberate strategy against Moyane.

“I have not invited any witnesses‚” he said‚ adding that the witnesses approached by the evidence leaders so far had been asked to speak about why they had left Sars – a question raised in his inquiry’s terms of reference.