The Grayston Drive pedestrian and cyclist structural bridge collapse inquiry set up by the Department of Labour is scheduled to resume on Monday with testimony from the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA).

Two people died when the bridge collapsed onto two vehicles on October 14‚ 2015. A further 19 people were injured.

The victims were KwaZulu-Natal businessman Adrian Doodnath‚ 27‚ who was travelling with his wife‚ his parents and a cousin when he was killed as the scaffolding collapsed on their Fortuner. He was laid to rest in a gold-plated coffin‚ and his funeral procession included two Chrysler 300C limos.

Taxi driver Siyabonga Myeni‚ originally from Kwanongoma in KZN‚ died when a beam pierced his chest. The maskandi music fan was survived by five children‚ his parents and three siblings. His family said "he lived for his children".

The passengers he was transporting from Sunninghill to the Johannesburg CBD were injured.