After tipping Nigeria to shine, Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals new team he is supporting to win the World Cup

- Former Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic backs Sweden to win this year's World Cup

- The Blue and Yellow beat Mexico 3-0 to finish atop of Group F and they will face Switzerland in their knockout stage clash

- He currently plays for MLS side LA Galaxy and he has scored 7 goals in 11 appearances for the club

LA Galaxy striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tipped Sweden to win 2018 FIFA World Cup staging in Russia.

The 36-year-old is missing in this summer's event having hanged his international boots after the 2016 UEFA European Championship in France.

He scored a record 62 goals in 116 appearances for the Swedish national team during his 15-year reign, though he wanted to come out of retirement for this championship but the coach refused to include him in his list.

READ ALSO: Manchester United relaunch their interest in signing Real Madrid's Toni Kroos

Despite ignoring Zlatan for this year's global football showpiece, Sweden finished top of Group F with six points, with Janne Andersson's side progressing to the last-16 after beating Mexico 3-0 in their last group encounter.

And following their success in Russia so far, a very proud Ibrahimovic has backed his compatriots to 'take over the world', just like he did.

"I said before the World Cup they'll go far and they'll probably win it," the LA Galaxy striker said on Thursday.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup standings on NAIJ.com

"I'm very happy, proud to be Swedish, driving around with a Swedish flag, so, we hear them.

"I took over the world, now Sweden are taking over the world."

Sweden take on Switzerland on July 3 in Saint Petersburg and the winner will face either England or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

And Ibrahimovic believes Sweden will be a very tough opponent for anyone left in the tournament.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

"Whoever plays against Sweden will have a hard time for sure and I think everybody knows it," he added.

Previously, NAIJ.com reported that Zlatan Ibrahimovic tipped the Super Eagles to win this year's World Cup in Russia.

The former Paris Saint Germain star wished the west African side good luck for the tournament saying: "Goodluck to people of Nigeria, now that I have retired from international football, You might have a chance to win."

Super Eagles Score 1:1 with DR Congo Team Simba in Port Harcourt - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng