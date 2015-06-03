Buhari, Oshiomhole, APC are good brands ahead of 2019 elections - Party chieftain

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Comedian John Melendez claims he got through to President Donald Trump on Air Force One

0out of 5

EU leaders reach migration deal after marathon talks in Brussels

0out of 5

Suspect in cold case rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a church KILLS HIMSELF

0out of 5

Lion tries to leap to safety as herd of buffalo charge at him

0out of 5

History of Royal Family is charted in series of colourised pictures

0out of 5

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5

Bishop David Oyedepo

3out of 5
Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

5out of 5
Chris Okotie

0out of 5
Agyin Asare

4out of 5
Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Buhari, Oshiomhole, APC are good brands ahead of 2019 elections - Party chieftain

29/06/2018 08:14:00

- Senator Abdullahi Adamu is a staunch supporter of President Muhammadu Buhari

- He has extended his love for the president to Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

- Abdullahi says the president and the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman are good brands

Chairman, Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday, June 28, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good brands for the APC.

Abdullahi, the senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated this in a goodwill message to the due after the successful national convention of the ruling party.

He however admitted that the task before the new national chairman of the APC was great, but surmountable.

He assured party members and leaders that the pedigrees of the one-time president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and former governor of Edo state have prepared and prepard him to make a success of his assignment.

Adamu stressed that Oshiomhole’s leadership marked the beginning of a new dawn in the party’s sure-footed journey to build a better and greater Nigeria.

He said: “When in 2015, Nigerians invested their mandate in the APC to provide good governance, we were never under the false impression that it was going to be an easy task.

“But through the provision of good and sharply-focused leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari, we have, so far, made significant progress and there is shared commitment to deliver on all of our campaign promises.

“It is in the context of this commitment that I congratulate our party and President Buhari on our choice of Comrade Oshiomhole as the new navigator of our party. I also congratulate Comrade Oshiomhole on his well-deserved election as national chairman of our party at this time.

“The task ahead is great. There is, however, no doubt that there is enormous goodwill both within and outside the party to draw from in securing a second term in office for President Buhari whose dedication to ensuring national redemption cannot be faulted.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has the capacity to mobilize the support of Nigerians within and outside the party for the president, the party and our programmes. President Buhari, Comrade Oshiomhole and the APC are good brands in the effort at nation building.

“Nigerians should rest assured that our government and party under the leadership of President Buhari and Comrade Oshiomhole will show fidelity to the social contract.”

He also congratulated party leaders and members on the successful and rancour-free handing over of the baton of leadership by “the immediate past national chairman of our party, the urbane and unassuming Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to Comrade Oshiomhole, a thorough, tested and trusted leader who has the potential to further harness and transform the differences within our party into strength.”

Meanwhile, chairman of Senate joint committees on petroleum resources, Senator Kabir Marafa has said that the Federal Government has vindicated him on the failure of Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara to stop banditry in the state.

The government had through the minister of interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, during a panel session at the opening of the 67th International Press Institute Congress on Thursday, June 21, blamed the governor for the festering banditry in the state.

Marafa, an APC lawmaker, in a statement sent to NAIJ.com, said his numerous calls on the governor at different fora including on the floor of he Senate fell on deaf ears, adding that rather than the governor to make use of his advise, he tagged him as his enemy.

TODAY’S GIST: Democracy Day! What is There to Celebrate? - Nigerians Lament | Naij.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

