Buhari, Oshiomhole, APC are good brands ahead of 2019 elections - Party chieftain

Chairman, Senate committee on agriculture, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday, June 28, described President Muhammadu Buhari and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as good brands for the APC.

Abdullahi, the senator representing Nasarawa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, stated this in a goodwill message to the due after the successful national convention of the ruling party.

He however admitted that the task before the new national chairman of the APC was great, but surmountable.

He assured party members and leaders that the pedigrees of the one-time president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and former governor of Edo state have prepared and prepard him to make a success of his assignment.

Adamu stressed that Oshiomhole’s leadership marked the beginning of a new dawn in the party’s sure-footed journey to build a better and greater Nigeria.

He said: “When in 2015, Nigerians invested their mandate in the APC to provide good governance, we were never under the false impression that it was going to be an easy task.

“But through the provision of good and sharply-focused leadership by President Muhammadu Buhari, we have, so far, made significant progress and there is shared commitment to deliver on all of our campaign promises.

“It is in the context of this commitment that I congratulate our party and President Buhari on our choice of Comrade Oshiomhole as the new navigator of our party. I also congratulate Comrade Oshiomhole on his well-deserved election as national chairman of our party at this time.

“The task ahead is great. There is, however, no doubt that there is enormous goodwill both within and outside the party to draw from in securing a second term in office for President Buhari whose dedication to ensuring national redemption cannot be faulted.

“Comrade Oshiomhole has the capacity to mobilize the support of Nigerians within and outside the party for the president, the party and our programmes. President Buhari, Comrade Oshiomhole and the APC are good brands in the effort at nation building.

“Nigerians should rest assured that our government and party under the leadership of President Buhari and Comrade Oshiomhole will show fidelity to the social contract.”

He also congratulated party leaders and members on the successful and rancour-free handing over of the baton of leadership by “the immediate past national chairman of our party, the urbane and unassuming Chief John Odigie-Oyegun to Comrade Oshiomhole, a thorough, tested and trusted leader who has the potential to further harness and transform the differences within our party into strength.”

