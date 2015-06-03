Check out how Mohamed Salah reacted after uninvited fans stormed his residence in Egypt

- Football fans stormed Mohamad Salah's home in Egypt on Thursday night after his residential address leaked

- The Kop star is currently on holiday to his home country after Egypt’s ouster from the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

- But The Liverpool star with two goals in two matches could not push the North Africans beyond the group stage

Thousands of football fans stormed Mohamad Salah's home in Egypt on Thursday night after his residential address leaked on a social media handle.

The Kop star returned to his home country after Egypt’s ouster from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Egyptian international has about 21 days left before jetting back to the United Kingdom to commence pre-season, but the playmaker is currently catching up family members’ as well as friends in the North African nation.

Surprisingly, thousands’ of football fans stormed the private residence of the Liverpool forward on Thursday night uninvited.

According to the UK Mirror reports, Salah's residence was reportedly leaked via a social media channel which accounted for the large turnout of fans.

However, instead of feeling bad, or inviting security agencies, Salah came outside, exchanged pleasantries’ with the supporters’ before signing autographs on their shirts.

Interestingly, the Pharaohs’ forward was on the verge of missing out this summers’ World Cup in Russia but miraculously, he survived the shoulder injury he cropped during the Champions League final, to play two games for Egypt at the Mundial.

Sadly, the Liverpool star despite scoring two goals in two matches, was not able to push the North Africans beyond the group stage.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Salah is considering retiring from the national team after the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 25-year-old, who scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season, is set for an early exit from the finals in Russia after the Pharaohs lost their opening two games.

