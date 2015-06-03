US-based Nigerian nurse shares beautiful experience working the same shift with his mom

Nothing beats the joy of a mother who has watched her children grow up to achieve their dreams. What is more beautiful is when these children take after their parents in terms of career choices.

A US-based Nigerian nurse has left many people on the social media platform in awe after he shared a wonderful experience working with his mother.

Apparently they are both nurses and happened to be on the same shift on a particular night. According to him, his mother was filled with so much joy, she made sure to introduce him to everyone. He further stated that it was a beautiful moment which he enjoyed.

He wrote, "I got slammed all night at this ER last night but you wanna know what the highlight of it all was?Calling my Mom at 3am and finding out she's working the same shift, on the 4th floor . I had to endure her introducing me to every single one of her coworkers, but the joy written all over her face seeing her son literally at the same hospital has made my night. -

Have you ever worked side by side with your Mom? Man it's not everyday I get this opportunity. It's definitely a special feeling. She won't be working that much longer soon so I'll go ahead and cherish this small moment in time while it lasts ♥️"

His mother must be so proud to watch her little boy grow into a successful man.

This must be the same feeling for a Nigerian father whose three children are all military officers in the US Army. Lt Chioma Odocha, Lt Tochi Odocha and Capt Kelechi Odocha have since become internet sensations.

Source: Naija.ng