Court remands ex-Ondo PDP chair‎, Faboyede, in prison custody over alleged N500m fraud

- A former chairman of the Ondo state PDP Clement Faboyede has been arraigned by the EFCC

- Faboyede was arraigned alongside Modupe Adetokunbo before the Federal High Court in Lagos

- He accused of making N500m cash payment to the Ondo state Election Committee of the PDP‎

A former chairman of the Ondo state Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Clement Faboyede, has been arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes (EFCC) over an alleged fraud of N500m.

Punch reports that Faboyede was on Friday, June 29, arraigned alongside Modupe Adetokunbo before the Federal High Court in Lagos state

NAIJ.com gathered that the three charges pressed against them border on conspiracy and money laundering.

READ ALSO: Otedola Bridge fire leaves 9 persons dead, 4 injured, 54 vehicles burnt

The EFCC claimed that ‎in the charges that Faboyede and Adetokunbo received a cash sum of N500m from one Owolanke Michael in the build-up to the 2015 general election.

Faboyede was accused of making N500m cash payment to the Ondo state Election Committee of the PDP‎.

The prosecuting counsel for the EFCC, E‎kene Iheanacho, said the defendants committed the offence on March 27, 2015, adding that they acted contrary to Section 18 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 and are liable to punishment under Section 16(2) of the same Act.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

But upon their arraignment on Friday before Justice Saliu Saidu, Faboyede and Adetokunbo pleaded not guilty.

The judge, while adjourning the case till September 17, ordered that the defendants should be remanded in the prison custody.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that the acting chairman of the EFCC Ibrahim Magu denied claim by the PDP that the anti-graft agency was being used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to terrorise opposition parties.

Magu made this statement on Monday, June 4, after declaring open a one-day high level consultative meeting on corruption organised by the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD Nigeria) in conjunction with African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) in Abuja.

Name a Nigerian politician who is not corrupt - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng