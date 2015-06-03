Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate makes 1 confession about the Barcelona star

- Lionel Messi used to play with Chelsea on Fifa according to Pablo Zabaleta

- The duo faces each other on the pitch as well as online when Zabaleta played for Espanyol.

- But Messi finally scored his first goal against Chelsea this year

Barcelona’s playmaker, Lionel Messi is found of playing with Premier League side, Chelsea on Fifa, according to Argentina’s Albiceleste mate Pablo Zabaleta.

The duo faces each other on the pitch as well as online when Zabaleta played for Barcelona’s city rivals, Espanyol.

The Premier League defender spent three seasons at the Spanish topflight before switching to Manchester City in 2008 but disclosed that the Barcelona playmaker always opt for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"I was better at PlayStation than Messi. He used to play with Chelsea a lot.

"I used to live in Barcelona city and he was living 30 minutes outside. We were playing on the internet,” Zabaleta was quoted as saying to the BBC, in a report on UK Sun.

However, Messi and the Blues’ never looked like buddies.

The Barcelona superstar has enjoyed more action in the UEFA Champions League minutes against the West London outfit than other teams after facing Chelsea in 10 matches, for a total of 835 minutes.

Sadly, he could not score in the first 730 minutes against Chelsea until last campaign, where he scored three times in the the Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

The Argentina international also found time to speak about the Premier League side at 19, suggesting that he disliked Chelsea more than how some Barcelona players hated Real Madrid.

"There are players here who hate Chelsea more than Real Madrid. I never thought I would hear myself say that.

"I also never thought I would see something worse than the Boca and River Plate rivalry or Brazil v Argentina – but this is.

"We would rather play Arsenal, Manchester United or anyone else than be on the pitch with Chelsea,” Messi was quoted as saying by the News of the World.

The Barcelona midfield ace was also attacked by then-Blues’ boss Jose Mourinho of deliberately trying to get Chelsea defender, Asier Del Horno red carded in 2006.

Nevertheless, Messi secretly had a special likeness for the Stamford Bridge outfit who were at the top of the Premier League at the period with the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba among other talented squad members when Messi played the FIFA Game with Zabaleta.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Barcelona French defender, Samuel Umtiti has revealed that Messi is different player for Argentina’s Albiceleste when compared to what he does at Barcelona.

The hard-tackling defender and Messi have been club mates for 24 months, but would come face-to face on Saturday, June 30 when France’s Les Bleus tackle Argentina’s Albiceleste in a round of 16 showdown at the Kazan Arena.

