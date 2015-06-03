Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate makes 1 confession about the Barcelona star

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Comedian John Melendez claims he got through to President Donald Trump on Air Force One

EU leaders reach migration deal after marathon talks in Brussels

Suspect in cold case rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a church KILLS HIMSELF

Lion tries to leap to safety as herd of buffalo charge at him

History of Royal Family is charted in series of colourised pictures

Mohamed Mansour

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Lionel Messi’s ex-teammate makes 1 confession about the Barcelona star

29/06/2018 07:51:00

- Lionel Messi used to play with Chelsea on Fifa according to Pablo Zabaleta

- The duo faces each other on the pitch as well as online when Zabaleta played for Espanyol.

- But Messi finally scored his first goal against Chelsea this year

Barcelona’s playmaker, Lionel Messi is found of playing with Premier League side, Chelsea on Fifa, according to Argentina’s Albiceleste mate Pablo Zabaleta.

The duo faces each other on the pitch as well as online when Zabaleta played for Barcelona’s city rivals, Espanyol.

READ ALSO: 7 players who may have featured in their last World Cup for Nigeria

The Premier League defender spent three seasons at the Spanish topflight before switching to Manchester City in 2008 but disclosed that the Barcelona playmaker always opt for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

"I was better at PlayStation than Messi. He used to play with Chelsea a lot.

Lionel Messi plays as Chelsea on FIFA game, says Pablo Zabaleta

Lionel Messi plays as Chelsea on FIFA game, says Pablo Zabaleta

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup fixtures on NAIJ.com

"I used to live in Barcelona city and he was living 30 minutes outside. We were playing on the internet,” Zabaleta was quoted as saying to the BBC, in a report on UK Sun.

However, Messi and the Blues’ never looked like buddies.

The Barcelona superstar has enjoyed more action in the UEFA Champions League minutes against the West London outfit than other teams after facing Chelsea in 10 matches, for a total of 835 minutes.

Sadly, he could not score in the first 730 minutes against Chelsea until last campaign, where he scored three times in the the Champions League Round of 16 fixture.

PAY ATTENTION: Click on link to get World Cup results and standings on NAIJ.com

The Argentina international also found time to speak about the Premier League side at 19, suggesting that he disliked Chelsea more than how some Barcelona players hated Real Madrid.

"There are players here who hate Chelsea more than Real Madrid. I never thought I would hear myself say that.

"I also never thought I would see something worse than the Boca and River Plate rivalry or Brazil v Argentina – but this is.

"We would rather play Arsenal, Manchester United or anyone else than be on the pitch with Chelsea,” Messi was quoted as saying by the News of the World.

The Barcelona midfield ace was also attacked by then-Blues’ boss Jose Mourinho of deliberately trying to get Chelsea defender, Asier Del Horno red carded in 2006.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Nevertheless, Messi secretly had a special likeness for the Stamford Bridge outfit who were at the top of the Premier League at the period with the likes of Frank Lampard, Didier Drogba among other talented squad members when Messi played the FIFA Game with Zabaleta.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously had reported that Barcelona French defender, Samuel Umtiti has revealed that Messi is different player for Argentina’s Albiceleste when compared to what he does at Barcelona.

The hard-tackling defender and Messi have been club mates for 24 months, but would come face-to face on Saturday, June 30 when France’s Les Bleus tackle Argentina’s Albiceleste in a round of 16 showdown at the Kazan Arena.

Nigeria VS Argentina. World Cup Showdown | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss' Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

