PANDEF condemns killings in Plateau state, calls on federal government to bring perpetrators to justice

- The federal government has been called upon to put a stop to the spate of killings in Plateau and other states in the country

- The group says the government seems reluctant to take drastic actions against the killer herdsmen

- The Pan Niger Delta Forum, which condemned the killings, calls on the president to direct security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice

The Saturday, June 23 killings in Plateau state in which over 100 innocent villagers were killed by suspected herdsmen, have been condemned by the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Nigerian Tribune reports that PANDEF condemned the killings in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta state, by its national secretary, Dr Alfred Mulade, Nigerian Tribune reports.

NAIJ.com notes that Mulade said: “The scale of the killings and destruction, as reported in the media, is greatly disturbing. We, therefore, call on President Muhammadu Buhari to direct the security agencies to act decisively to ensure that the perpetrators of the grievous killings and their sponsors are arrested and brought to justice without delay, this time.

“Expressions of regret, condolences, and mere promises are no longer acceptable. The government must live up to its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property of the citizens.

“It is worrisome that over time the government seems reluctant to take drastic actions against these Fulani killer-herdsmen.

“It is this situation that has emboldened these killer herdsmen to continue their killings of innocent Nigerians across the country."

The group called on the federal government to demonstrate greater political will towards ending the killings particularly in Plateau, Benue, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna states.

He said: “We wish to note that the present situation remains the strongest flashpoint of invitation to chaos and anarchy in our country as people would not continue to fold their arms forever as they are being killed."

A statement credited to the chairman of the North Central Chapter of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Danladi Ciroma, was condemned by the group.

Ciroma reportedly said that the attacks were in retaliation of the cows lost to rustlers in the last few weeks.

PANDEF said: “That statement, to say the least, is callous, insensitive and provocative. We call on the leadership of MACBAN to denounce it immediately, and apologize to the people of the affected communities, in the interest of peace and harmony.

“Inasmuch as we do not support cattle rustling under any guise, it is, however, absurd that human lives are now being equated to that of cows in the country.

“That kind of statement gives the obvious impression that MACBAN supports and aids the spate of killings by the Fulani herdsmen across the northcentral region and other parts of the country.

“It is imperative for the government to thoroughly scrutinise the activities of MACBAN and also put its leadership under security watch.

“We commiserate with the government and people of Plateau state, particularly the communities and families affected by this dastardly act; and pray that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the losses of lives and property, as well as granting speedy recovery to the injured."

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) gave reasons why herdsmen attacked mourners in Plateau state, killing over 120 people and causing serious injuries to hundreds others.

The chairman, north central zone of the organisation, Danladi Ciroma, who condemned the attacks, however, claimed that the people were killed in retaliation to the killings of about 300 cows belonging to the herdsmen.

