Meet 22-year-old Nigerian lady who graduated from Indian university with First Class degree (photos)

- 22-year-old Dorcas Omada Oche has bagged First Class degree in science

- The young student graduated top of her class from Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Karnataka, India

-The proud students released photos from her convocation on social media

Dorcas Omada Oche, a 22-year-old Nigerian lady has broken the record in Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences by graduating with a First Class degree in science.

The ambitious young lady shared photos from her convocation and expressed joy and gladness over achieving such feat despite being a foreign school and being away from family for a long time.

Speaking about her obvious success, she said: “I must confess, being a foreigner was not easy at first. Another thing was that it was difficult to understand their flow of English intonation.

“Also, the system was different from Nigeria’s. We had to go to school from Monday till Sunday, spending at least eight hours. But, above all, I am glad I made my country, state and my community proud."

Here are photos from the convocation below:

Many people have joined in congratulating Dorcas for making herself and family members proud. Te young lady is also on a path of fulfilling her dream of becoming a pharmacist.

I guess it takes years to build but after hard work and commitment, success is appreciated.

Congratulations!

