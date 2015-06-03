Iran coach Carlos Queiroz blasts Cristiano Ronaldo because of what he did when his side played 1-1 with Portugal

- Iran coach Carlos Queiroz is not happy with how he was snubbed by Cristiano Ronaldo

- Ronaldo failed to have hands shake with his former coach after Portugal's 1-1 draw against Iran in Russia

- The draw on Monday, June 25, sent Iran out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament

Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has sensationally being blasted by Iran coach Carlos Queiroz for a perceived snub after Iran's 1-1 draw against Portugal in their final Group B tie.

Carlos and Cristiano Ronaldo had a superb relationship during their stay at Manchester United, but things reportedly turned sour following Portugal's exit at the 2010 World Cup.

Queiroz was in charge of the Portugal national team in 2010, and there were reports that he had serious issues with Ronaldo after they were sent out in the round of 16.

On Monday, June 25, Cristiano Ronaldo failed to go and have hands shake with Carlos Queiroz after the final whistle, and his action made the 65-year-old angry.

“I can’t understand someone who can’t be bothered to come over and greet a coach who spent 12 years working for the Portuguese football federation.

“During my time there, I won European and world titles, brought new ideas and restructured the team.

“The history of the Portuguese football federation didn’t start on the island of Madeira with Cristiano Ronaldo. It started well before then.

“And those are not the values which I was taught by people like Jose Augusto, Simoes, Eusebio, Humberto Coelho.

“I’m not saying that the values which modern day players have are bad, just that they are not the same as the values I and many other people hold.

''Some people who tried to destroy my personal life and professional career are now facing prison sentences, in jail or well on their way to ending up there,'' Carlos Queiroz explained according to UK Sun.

Earlier, NAIJ.com had reported how Iran striker Sardar Azmoun was forced to hang his boots from international football claiming his mother has become seriously ill because of the insults he has received from fans.

Despite his superb form before the start of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 23-year-old failed to score a goal at the tournament as Iran crashed out in Group B.

Iran picked three points from their three games in Group B and finished behind Portugal and Spain who qualified for the round of 16 stages.

Source: Naija.ng