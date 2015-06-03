Governor El Rufai visits defense chief hours after CAN raised alarm over looming attack in Southern Kaduna

Governor Nasir Elrufai of Kaduna state has paid the chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin a visit to seek more support in maintaining peace in Kaduna state.

The visit which took place on Friday, June 29, is coming after the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) raised an alarm over alleged plans by armed men to attack Southern Kaduna and other areas dominated by Christians in some middle Belt states.

CAN said it had been informed that the planned attacks were targeted at Southern Kaduna chiefdoms and towns that included Gumel, Dagwarga, Daddu, Mariri and Kagoro, as well as hotels, the National Open University of Nigeria and other soft targets, in particular.

The special assistant (Media and Communications) to the CAN president, Pastor Adebayo Oladeji, in a statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies to prevent the alleged plot.

Meanwhile, chief of defence staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, has authorised the deployment of additional special forces to Plateau to beef up the strength of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), following the recent killings in the state.

According to a statement issued by Brig Gen John Agim, the acting director, defence information, the additional troops have arrived in Jos and have been briefed by the commander of the operation, Maj Gen Atolagbe.

Agim assured the people of the state of the readiness of the armed forces to protect and ensure their safety.

