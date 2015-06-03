Top ways to withdraw PayPal funds in Nigeria

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

Comedian John Melendez claims he got through to President Donald Trump on Air Force One

0out of 5

EU leaders reach migration deal after marathon talks in Brussels

0out of 5

Suspect in cold case rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a church KILLS HIMSELF

0out of 5

Lion tries to leap to safety as herd of buffalo charge at him

0out of 5

History of Royal Family is charted in series of colourised pictures

0out of 5

Mohamed Mansour

0out of 5
Nassef Sawiris

0out of 5
Mohamed Al Fayed

0out of 5
Mohamed Bensalah

0out of 5
Markus Jooste

0out of 5

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

3out of 5
Chris Oyakhilome

0out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

2out of 5
Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Top ways to withdraw PayPal funds in Nigeria

by 29/06/2018 07:28:00 0 comments 1 Views

It’s a fact that PayPal in Nigeria has only a limited number of functions. For instance, you can purchase goods with PayPal funds but receiving money seems impossible due to a range of restrictions. What should one do in such a case and how should one deal with such a problem?

How to withdraw money from PayPal account in Nigeria

Why is it not possible to receive PayPal funds in Nigeria?

It has been so for several years that Nigerian people are unable to withdraw money from their PayPal accounts. This happened due to a number of situations when certain Nigerian citizens conducted fraudulent activities through PayPal and received illegal money. This has dropped a shadow over the entire nation and now Nigerians are unable to receive funds via this system.

How to withdraw money from PayPal account in Nigeria

READ ALSO: Online survey jobs in Nigeria in 2018

What can be done in this situation? Well, there are several possible ways out. Some of them are more reliable while the others look quite suspicious. Let’s try to give attention to at least some of them and find out which are worth your trust.

To begin with, there are resources on the web that promise: if you pay a certain amount, they will create you a PayPal account that will allow you withdraw money at any time just as if you were not Nigerian. The point is that it has always been possible to create such accounts but once you enter it from a Nigerian IP, it will be blocked for good!

How to withdraw money from PayPal account in Nigeria

However, the people who promote such services claim that everything will be fine even if you enter the account from a Nigerian IP. It’s up to you whether to trust such promises or not. If you would like to give this offer a try, search for it on the Internet.

Another way to withdraw money from PayPal, as some users of the Web claim, is getting registered at some virtual PayPal terminal. This is allegedly a way to withdraw money no matter where you are and no matter whether in your country PayPal works with restrictions. Again, if you trust such advertisements, you are welcome to try and check whether they are reliable.

How to fund and withdraw your PayPal account in Nigeria in a reliable way

How to withdraw money from PayPal account in Nigeria

Finally, there’s one more reliable way to handle the matter. You need to open a PayPal account in a regular way but associate it not with your name and bank card that’s issued by a Nigerian bank. You need to use the name and banking details of a reliable person who lives abroad, in some European country or America.

Of course, the person should know about it and give their consent for it. It also means a lot whether this person already has a PayPal account because it’s not allowed to have two at once. Okay, if you have found such a person – a reliable friend or a relative – you need to actually register the new account for this person.

How to withdraw money from PayPal account in Nigeria

The main point about all this is not to enter the account with your Nigerian IP and not to interfere. The reliable friend or relative is needed to transfer the money from the PayPal account to your bank account or in any other way you prefer. This is absolutely legal and much more reliable than letting some people create suspicious accounts for you or handle your funds.

However, it’s up to you to choose what you like more and which method seems more reliable to you.

READ ALSO: How to receive Ria Money Transfer in Nigeria

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Akon
P-Square
Jose Chameleone
Eyob Mekonnen
Dobet Gnahore
Fally Ipupa
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Khadja Nin
