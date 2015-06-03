Top ways to withdraw PayPal funds in Nigeria

It’s a fact that PayPal in Nigeria has only a limited number of functions. For instance, you can purchase goods with PayPal funds but receiving money seems impossible due to a range of restrictions. What should one do in such a case and how should one deal with such a problem?

Image source: manaija.com

Why is it not possible to receive PayPal funds in Nigeria?

It has been so for several years that Nigerian people are unable to withdraw money from their PayPal accounts. This happened due to a number of situations when certain Nigerian citizens conducted fraudulent activities through PayPal and received illegal money. This has dropped a shadow over the entire nation and now Nigerians are unable to receive funds via this system.

Image source: cloudfront.net

READ ALSO: Online survey jobs in Nigeria in 2018

What can be done in this situation? Well, there are several possible ways out. Some of them are more reliable while the others look quite suspicious. Let’s try to give attention to at least some of them and find out which are worth your trust.

To begin with, there are resources on the web that promise: if you pay a certain amount, they will create you a PayPal account that will allow you withdraw money at any time just as if you were not Nigerian. The point is that it has always been possible to create such accounts but once you enter it from a Nigerian IP, it will be blocked for good!

Image source: picdn.net/shutterstock

However, the people who promote such services claim that everything will be fine even if you enter the account from a Nigerian IP. It’s up to you whether to trust such promises or not. If you would like to give this offer a try, search for it on the Internet.

Another way to withdraw money from PayPal, as some users of the Web claim, is getting registered at some virtual PayPal terminal. This is allegedly a way to withdraw money no matter where you are and no matter whether in your country PayPal works with restrictions. Again, if you trust such advertisements, you are welcome to try and check whether they are reliable.

How to fund and withdraw your PayPal account in Nigeria in a reliable way

Image source: cloudfront.net

Finally, there’s one more reliable way to handle the matter. You need to open a PayPal account in a regular way but associate it not with your name and bank card that’s issued by a Nigerian bank. You need to use the name and banking details of a reliable person who lives abroad, in some European country or America.

Of course, the person should know about it and give their consent for it. It also means a lot whether this person already has a PayPal account because it’s not allowed to have two at once. Okay, if you have found such a person – a reliable friend or a relative – you need to actually register the new account for this person.

Image source: cloudfront.net

The main point about all this is not to enter the account with your Nigerian IP and not to interfere. The reliable friend or relative is needed to transfer the money from the PayPal account to your bank account or in any other way you prefer. This is absolutely legal and much more reliable than letting some people create suspicious accounts for you or handle your funds.

However, it’s up to you to choose what you like more and which method seems more reliable to you.

READ ALSO: How to receive Ria Money Transfer in Nigeria

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng