Prosecute perpetrators of Plateau killings - Governors tell Buhari

- Governors have called for prosecution of those involved in the recent Plateau state killing

- They also promised a condolence visit to the people and government of Plateau state

- According to the governors, they will be a security meeting with all service chief in a bid to end the killings across the countnry

The governors of 36 states in Nigeria have called for the prosecution of perpetrators of the killings which took place in Riyom local government area of Plateau state.

The governor called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the security agencies in Nigeria to fish out the suspected criminals.

Speaking at a meeting of the Nigerian Governors' Forum (NGF) in Abuja, the chairman of the forum and the governor of Zamfara state, Abdulaziz Yari, said the governors have also resolved to hold a security meeting with service chiefs.

Leadership reports that Yaru, while reading a communique of the meeting said the killing is condemnable in its totality.

Commiserating with victims of the attack and their members, Yari, saidthe governors will be visiting Plateau to condole with the government and the people of the state.

Yari said: “Governors unanimously called for the prosecution of the perpetrators of the attacks and resolved to find a quick and common solution to the security crisis.

The forum resolved to pay a condolence visit to Plateau State to commiserate with the government and people of the state.

“Governors noted with delight and thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for their quick response and visit to Plateau State to show empathy to the people of the state.

We equally commend Governor Simon Lalong for the way he handled the very sad situation. Governors resolved to hold a one-day meeting with the security chiefs to come up with a holistic solution to the country’s security situation," Yari said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the Plateau state governor, Simon Lalong, had promised to fish out the perpetrators of the killings in the state.

The governor also promised that these perpetrators when apprehended would be made to face justice.

Lalong urged the people of Plateau state to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies to handle the situation.

