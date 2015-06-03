We will not relent until alleged misuse of $30b by Niger Delta Power Holding is unravelled - Dogara

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria's Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim's Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola's President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

EU leaders reach migration deal after marathon talks in Brussels

Suspect in cold case rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a church KILLS HIMSELF

Lion tries to leap to safety as herd of buffalo charge at him

History of Royal Family is charted in series of colourised pictures

Mohamed Mansour

Nassef Sawiris

Nassef Sawiris

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Al Fayed

Mohamed Bensalah

Mohamed Bensalah

Markus Jooste

Markus Jooste

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Evangelist Teresa Wairimu Kinyanjui

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

News

We will not relent until alleged misuse of $30b by Niger Delta Power Holding is unravelled - Dogara

29/06/2018 07:19:00

- The NDPHC is being accused of misusing fund allocated to it

- Yakubu Dogara said the fund were sourced partly from the excess crude oil account

- The speaker said investigation will be duly carried out

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that the House will investigate the alleged misuse of N10.08 trillion (about $30 billion) by the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

According to PR Nigeria, Dogara stated this at the opening of a public hearing by an Ad hoc committee of the House, on the alleged Constitutional Breaches, Impunity and other Infractions of the NDPHC), and the Need to Ensure Probity and Statutory Oversight Functions.

READ ALSO: Otedola Bridge fire leaves 9 persons dead, 4 injured, 54 vehicles burnt

He noted that half of the funds were reportedly sourced through the Excess Crude Account, which belong to the nation’s three tiers of government.

He said: “From the information made available to the National Assembly, the NDPHC Ltd. has since 2005 invested over thirty Billion US Dollars (US$30B), over half of which was sourced from the Excess Crude Account belonging to the three tiers of Government, while the balance consists of funds from other investors.

“As a Limited Liability Company, the operations, management and accounting procedures of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited is subject to the overriding provisions of the Laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in general, and the Companies and Allied Matters Act, (CAMA), in particular.

“However, the available information is that the Company has failed to comply with very serious and important provisions of the Law, such that the very essence of the company, and by extension the NIPP, is seriously threatened.

“Furthermore, the NDPHC does not submit its annual budget and project plans for appropriation by the National Assembly, while, as alleged, it also generates Internally Generated Revenues (IGR) in trillions of Naira, which cannot be determined because it is neither divulged nor paid into the coffers of the Government, but rather expended by the company without Legislative approval or input from the other tiers of Government.

“Most importantly, information available from the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) conveys very disturbing signals that the trillions of Naira purportedly invested into the NIPP by the Federal, the 36 States and the 774 Local Governments have not been securitized as only two billion Naira is said to be registered as shares in the CAC for the three tiers of Government”.

Dogara said the "House is committed to finding a lasting solution to the challenge in our power sector, which has adversely affected all efforts to transform our economy.

In particular, we are concerned about making the NDPHC to work to fulfil its intended objectives as an important agency in our electricity industry”.

NAIJ.com had reported that Dogara, on Thursday, June 28, advocated for the setting aside of ministers of state positions for Nigerian youth.

Dogara made the call while speaking at the Not-Too-Young-To-Run Conference to celebrate President Muhammadu Buhari’s assent to the bill. He said the history of democracy globally had been about constant struggle between the included and the excluded, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

How Nigerian youths protest made the National Assembly pass the 'Not Too Young To Run' bill - On NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

