LASU makes major changes with appointment of new registrar Mohammed Amuni, bursar Said Olayinka

Two principal officers, Mohammed Amuni and Said Olayinka, have been appointed by the Lagos state University (LASU) as the new registrar and bursar respectively.

The Lagos State University (LASU) has announced the appointments of a new Registrar and a Bursar. They are Mohammed Amuni (Registrar) and Said Olayinka (Bursar).

READ ALSO: Breaking: High Court clears former Air Force director of fraud charges

Adekoya Martins, the coordinator of the university’s center for information press and public relations unit, said the institution’s governing council approved the appointment at its 118th statutory meeting on Thursday, June 29.

Martins said the appointments followed the council’s consideration and approval of the recommendation of the reports by the joint selection board.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) repored that until their appointments, Amuni was the deputy registrar, academic staff establishment, while Olayinka held sway as the director, internal audit.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The appointments of the new principal officers, according to a statement, take immediate effect. Amuni takes over from Akinwunmi Lewis, whose tenure expired in June, 2018, while Olayinka also takes over from the former Bursar, Adetayo Hassan.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com reported that Malam Adamu Adamu, the minister of education, had promised adequate support for the security of lives and property of students of Federal Unity colleges and other schools in Nigeria.

The minister gave this promised in Abuja on Monday, April 9, at the inauguration of the central planning committee on security education and awareness campaign for principals and teachers of federal government colleges.

Benue IDPs: Education amidst crisis | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng