35-year-old New York-based Nigerian declares interest to contest 2019 presidency

- 35-year-old Chike Ukaegbu has announced his candidacy for the president of Nigeria

- Imo state born Ukaegbu is a technology entrepreneur who lives in New York

- He is yet to announce his preferred political party for the contest scheduled for February 2019

A 35-year-old Nigerian, Chike Ukaegbu, on Thursday, June 28, said he wants to become the country’s youngest presidential candidate.

Ukaegbu's interest in the position comes weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari passed a law reducing age limits for political office.

The new legislation lowers the minimum age for presidential candidates from 40 to 35, state governors and senators from 35 to 30, and national and state assembly members now at 25.

“Chike Ukaegbu announced his candidacy for president of Nigeria — a country with over 60 percent of the population between the ages of 18 and 35.

“At the age of 35, Chike aspires to become the youngest civilian president of the youthful African nation,” his publicist said in a statement.

Imo state born Ukaegbu is a technology entrepreneur who lives in New York, United States of America.

He told AFP he was not yet affiliated to any particular party “but will be choosing from one of the current 68 political parties in the coming weeks.”

“We are down to five that we are still evaluating before we decide,” he added in an email.

Source: Naija.ng