Manchester United set to go after Champions League winning Real Madrid super star this summer

- Red Devils want to sign Germany international Toni Kroos this summer

- The 28-year-old has been impressive for the Spanish League giants as they won their third straight Champions League title

- His current contract with the Bernabeu side until the summer of 2022 after signing a contract extension in 2016

Manchester United are reportedly planning to relaunch their bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer.

The Red Devils are planning to strengthen their squad following their poor performance in all competitions last term.

Having failed to win silverware in the 2017-18 season, United manager revealed he will sign some players to fortify his squad for competition next season.

According to Spanish sports daily Diario AS, Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward seem to have concluded plans on signing Kroos as they continue to plan for the coming season.

The Premier League side are planning to spend big to secure the services of the 28-year-old.

Though new Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui might be unwilling to sell such an influential player and may well demand that his €500m (£442.1m) release clause is met in full.

Kroos joined Real Madrid from Bayern Munich in £24 million deal in 2014 and has made 190 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions.

He was instrumental to his side winning their third UEFA Champions League titles on a bounce after beating Liverpool in Kiev last month.

The 28-year-old has a running contract with the Santiago Bernabeu side until 2022 after signing a long-term contract extension in October 2016.

Kroos has been linked with United in the past under former manager David Moyes before being sacked and replaced by Louis van Gaal.

The former Bayern Munich star failed to help his German side avoid crashing out of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as they lost two of their three group games.

He scored a stunning free kick to earn the defending champions the winner against Sweden in their group game.

NAIJ.com previously reported that Toni Kroos is ready to join Manchester United at the end of this season.

The 28-year-old joined Los Blancos in the summer of 2014 from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in a £22.50 million deal.

Meanwhile, with United planning to beef up their squad for the coming league season, they have made the 2014 World Cup winning player one of their major signing to replace outgoing Michael Carrick at the end of this season.

