Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong reveals the kind of man she would like to date

- Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong set tongues wagging again after he recent interview surfaced online

- According to the screen goddess, she can't date a guy who is not rich and owns a house

- She stated that she can't befriend a broke man

Moesha Boduong is back in the news once again and no, its not about her acting career. The curvy actress recently revealed her preference when it comes to the types of men she can date.

The controversial Ghanaian celebrity who has been under major criticism because of her lavish lifestyle has been tagged a material lady who doesn't date broke men.

Well, the actress seems to have a solid reason for that. She revealed that she once dated a guy who wasn't financially stable and they struggled together simply because she was in love. However, he cheated on her and thus her resolve to only go for men with money.

In an interview with SVTV AFRICA, she said,“My first boyfriend was a man without cash and we were struggling together but he cheated on me severally and got my heart broken. After such experience, I vowed never to date a broke guy.”

She stated that although she isn't a gold digger, she wouldn't mind a rich guy coming her way.

“I can’t date a man without a car, a man with at least a Corolla or a Hyundai isn’t bad for a guy who wants to date me,” she added

Recall a while back, Moesha was under major criticisms from women after her interview with CNN's Christiane Amanpour went viral. Moesha said she has so many needs that she cannot attend to on her own and will need the support of a man for, hence her reasons for depending on married men for cash.

Well, it appears she's comfortable being in the spotlight for controversial issues and it doesn't seem like it will be the last.

Source: Naija.ng