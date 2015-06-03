I drank water meant for cows, says abducted monarch’s wife

- The wife of Alauga of Auga in Akoko Northeast local government area of Ondo state, Olori Olukemi Agunloye, has been freed

- The victim said she was forced to drink water meant for cows when she was in kidnappers’ den

- She and her driver were kidnapped on Sunday on their way to Ugbe-Akoko in the same local government

The wife of a monarch in Ondo state, (the Alauga of Auga) in Akoko north east local government area of the state, Olukemi Agunloye who was released by her abductors said she was forced to drink water meant for cows.

The monarch’s wife and the driver were kidnapped between Auga and Ise Akoko on her way to Ugbe-Akoko in the same local government.

Their release was confirmed to Channels Television by the spokesman of the state police command, Femi Joseph.

The monarch, Oba Samuel Agunloye, said the passers-by who saw his abandoned car conveying the victims on the road, contacted him on the phone about the abduction.

Earlier, the abductors had demanded a ransom of 20 million Naira but details of whether or not the ransom was paid, are still sketchy. While there are reports that an undisclosed amount was paid to secure their release, the police spokesman, however, said that the police was not aware if a sum was paid.

A family source who spoke to Channels TV on the condition of anonymity noted that the queen and the driver are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in the area.

According to the family member, the abductors had tortured the Queen, starved her for three days and offered her water meant for cattle to drink. He, however, said the family was grateful for their safe return and thanked the state government for its support and efforts in securing their release.

