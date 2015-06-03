City of Jo’burg finally provides homes to people living in tents

City of Johannesburg housing MMC Meshack van Wyk said: “In view of the unsustainable living conditions in the tents‚ department resolved that the quickest solution would be to provide 70 prefabricated units with full ablution facilities‚ running water and electricity.”

Project manager Zanele Malusi said it had been difficult to meet the court’s deadline of October last year‚ because the project was “fraught with challenges”.

The department said it would allocate more units in the coming few weeks.

It’s estimated that up to 30‚000 residents live in “bad buildings” in the city centre‚ according to the department.