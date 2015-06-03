Serena back in search of reclaiming her crown

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

Serena back in search of reclaiming her crown

29/06/2018 12:41:00

Garbine Muguruza is the reigning Wimbledon champion but all eyes will be on Serena Williams next week when the American begins her mission to snatch back the title she believes she owns.

The 36-year-old Williams has not lost on the London lawns since she was upset by France’s Alize Cornet in 2014, winning the 2015 and 2016 titles to swell her Wimbledon tally to seven, two behind professional era leader Martina Navratilova.

She watched on from afar last year as she prepared to give birth to daughter Alexis Olympia in September.

While she admits her return to competitive action has not been easy, she has been practising hard on the grass and few would bet against her becoming the first mother to win the title since Evonne Cawley 38 years ago.

Should she achieve that feat she would equal Margaret Court’s record of 23 Grand Slam titles, although not all of Australian Court’s were claimed during the professional era.

Williams has played only seven matches since returning to the Tour but there were signs at the French Open, where she was not seeded but reached the fourth round before withdrawing with a pectoral injury, that she was moving in the right direction.

Her Wimbledon hopes have been boosted by the seedings committee who installed her as the 25th seed in Friday’s draw which paired her with lowly-ranked Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

Not everyone has supported the decision to seed her despite a ranking of 183 but she will still face a tough path with Ukraine’s fifth seed Elina Svitolina looming in round three.

’FORMIDABLE’

Former men’s world number one Mats Wilander watched Williams at Roland Garros in his presenter role with Eurosport and believes she will be a far more formidable for at Wimbledon.

“I think she is the most dangerous floater, I would say she is now 100% ready,” Wilander told Reuters.

“With her game she doesn’t need lots of grasscourt matches. When you hit the ball as hard as she does it’s first-strike tennis and no one is better than her at that.”

Muguruza’s game could be modelled on Serena’s, as she showed last year when overpowering Venus Williams in the final to become the first player to beat both Williams sisters in Grand Slam finals having downed Serena at the 2016 French Open.

She is seeded three at Wimbledon, behind world number one Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki who have shared the year’s two Grand Slam titles to date with maiden triumphs.

Halep, who finally got over the line at the French Open this month, will be full of confidence, as will Wozniacki after a strong run on the lawns of Eastbourne this week.

Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova will also be one to watch, as will 2004 champion Maria Sharapova who is back at the event where she made her name for the first time in three years having missed the last two because of a doping ban and then an injury.

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
THE DETECTIVE

Pride Of A Housegirl
Pride Of A Housegirl

Wet Love
Wet Love

The Powerful Virgin
The Powerful Virgin

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

BARREN MARRIAGE
BARREN MARRIAGE

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Akon

P-Square
P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Khadja Nin

