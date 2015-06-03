Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

Alami Lazraq

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Johann Rupert

Michiel Le Roux

Mensah Otabil

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Ramson Mumba

Temitope Joshua

News

Four injured as police break up Swazi workers' protest

29/06/2018 12:29:00

Four protesters were injured Friday in eSwatini, formerly known as Swaziland, as police used rubber bullets to break up a workers' protest over alleged government corruption, trade union officials said.

The demonstration organised by the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland was over accusations that millions of dollars have been removed from the national pension fund by the government of King Mswati III, one of the world's few absolute monarchs.

Parliament instituted the probe into the alleged scandal, but it was later halted.

Police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at about 500 protesters, as well as using water canon and wielding batons, as demonstrators threw stones at officers.

"We were marching peacefully until this unfortunate incident by police," trade union leader Bheki Mamba told the protesters.

"The injured comrades have been rushed to hospital. We assured the police that we are not confrontational."

Swazi authorities were not immediately available for comment.

Public protests have grown over recent years in the southern African country, where political parties are banned.

Critics of the king, who has ruled since 1986, say his reign is authoritarian and wasteful as many of the population suffer dire poverty.

