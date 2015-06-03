Drake shows love for Wizkid and Tekno as he shares their song cover art on his IG

Popular Canadian rapper Drake has always show love and support for Nigerian artistes either through song collaboration or social media shoutout. The singer has shown his support once again.

Drake who is currently topping music charts across the world with his latest album Scorpion, showed some love for Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Tekno.

The Canadian rapper shared a screenshot of his music library on Instagram, showing the cover art for Wizkid's Soco and Tekno's Jogodo.

It is no surprise that Drake listens to songs released by Tekno and Wizkid due to the fact that he has worked with both musicians in the past.

Drake shows love for Nigeria, shares Wizkid’s Soco Soco and Tekno’s Jogodo song cover art Photo source: Instastory Champagne Papi

Drake has collaborated with Wizkid on different songs such as Wizkid's Ojuelegba remix, Come Closer and One Dance. Ojuelegba remix was released in 2015 to the surprise of many excited fans.

Aubrey Drake Graham is not only a rapper but also a singer, songwriter and actor. He initially gained recognition as an actor on the teen drama television series Degrassi and later became famous as a rapper after he signed onto Lil Wayne's Young Money Entertainment label in June, 2009.

[embedded content]

