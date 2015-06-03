Why Nigerians need to stop celebrating insecurity on social media - Buratai

Latest News

Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
Latest News

RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Latest News

Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ODD NEWS

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

3out of 5
Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

3out of 5
Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

4out of 5
Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

3out of 5
UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

0out of 5

CRIME NEWS

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

5out of 5
Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

0out of 5
How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

3out of 5
Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

0out of 5
2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

0out of 5

POLITICS

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

3out of 5
Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

5out of 5
Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

0out of 5

WORLD NEWS

Russian tourist found alive after 21 hours stranded at sea in Crete

0out of 5

Brazilian woman dies after falling onto a glass after World Cup win

0out of 5

US ends 70 years of military presence in S. Korean capital

0out of 5

Trump calls Maryland newspaper shooting 'horrific' despite vicious media feuds

0out of 5

Derrick Dillard launches bigoted attack on trans teen Jazz Jennings after gender-affirmation surgery

0out of 5

RICHEST AFRICANS

Alami Lazraq

Alami Lazraq

0out of 5
Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

5out of 5
Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

Gerrit Thomas (GT) Ferreira

0out of 5
Johann Rupert

Johann Rupert

0out of 5
Michiel Le Roux

Michiel Le Roux

4out of 5

FAMOUS AFRICAN PASTORS

Mensah Otabil

Mensah Otabil

3out of 5
Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

Archbishop Desmond Mpilo Tutu

3out of 5
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

3out of 5
Ramson Mumba

Ramson Mumba

3out of 5
Temitope Joshua

Temitope Joshua

3out of 5
News

Why Nigerians need to stop celebrating insecurity on social media - Buratai

by 29/06/2018 13:34:00 0 comments 1 Views

- Army chief, Tukur Buratai has warned Nigerians against celebrating insecurity on social media

- Buratai said by celebrating Boko Haram and other causes of insecurity on the internet, Nigerians will continue to live with insecurity

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai on Friday pleaded with Nigerians to desist from celebrating insecurity by helping terrorists and criminal elements in spreading their propaganda on the social media.

According to Buratai, if we celebrate insecurity, we will continue to live with insecurity.

The army chief made the plea, while fielding questions at a news conference to herald activities to mark the 2018 Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Maiduguri.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NADCEL is scheduled to hold between June 29 and July 7 in Monguno, Borno North.

“Insecurity generally is a challenge to everybody, but there is no challenge that is insurmountable.

“I think if we get the support of the media and other stakeholders against negative publicity, I think we will be able to reduce drastically the spread of Boko Haram propaganda.

READ ALSO: Ex-minister, 4 others remanded in EFCC custody

“As far as I am concerned, the major challenge is the Boko Haram propaganda which wittingly or unwittingly is being spread by so many others, especially the social media.

“If we are patriotic enough, we should see the insurgency and all other security challenges across the country as a national challenge.

“If we eschew propaganda by Boko Haram and other individuals who have their own interest to destabilise this country, then I assure you we will find the quickest solution to all the security challenges.

“If we celebrate insecurity, then we will continue to live with insecurity,’’ Buratai said.

On why NADCEL is being held in Borno North, the army chief explained that it was to consolidate on the achievement so far recorded in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

“Bringing the celebration here, we want to show that the Nigerian army has lived to its billings, it has walked the talk.

“We have degraded the Boko Haram terrorists, but many people across the country still believe that the terrorists have not been degraded to the point that people move around normally to do their own businesses.

“This is the stabilisation phase of the operation. We want to stabilise, this is why many people – IDPs are moving back to their communities.’’

Buratai said holding NADCEL in Borno North was an indication that peace was returning to the area, which he said had the greatest challenge in the nine years of insurgency.

According to him, the area is not only vast but shares border with neighbouring countries.

On Sunday killings on the Plateau, Buratai described it as unfortunate, but added that appropriate steps were being taken to forestall a reoccurrence of such incident.

He said more troops, including Special Forces had been deployed in the state.

On NADCEL, the army chief said it was celebrated as “a constant reminder of the sacrifices paid by troops, most of who laid down their lives to ensure we remain united as a nation.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“This celebration is also designed to array Nigerian Army personnel and equipment as well as showcase the combat capability of the Nigerian Army.

“Furthermore, the celebration affords us the opportunity to celebrate our evolution, achievements and also to showcase our transformational strides in the area of innovation, research and development, civil military relations and technological advances.

“This is in addition to projecting the Nigerian Army as an instrument of national unity, integration and development.

“This year, the Nigerian Army will be marking 155 years of its existence, dating back to its inception in 1863,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com earlier reported that troops of operation Lafiya Dole while on clearance operation at Gawasa village in Guzamala local government area of Borno state on Wednesday, June 27, neutralised suspected Boko Haram terrorists terrorising the area.

The director Army public relations, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, disclosed this on Friday, June 29, via the official Facebook page of the Nigerian Army.

Nigerian Air Force operations against Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng

Click Here to Comment on this Article
No tags for this article

Related Articles

Similar Posts From this Category
Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

View More Posts

Popular Videos

Most viewed Videos Online
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Videos

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Read More
Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Read More
VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

Read More
LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Read More
Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Read More
View More Posts

Movies

News from all over the world
THE DETECTIVE
Photo
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Read More
Pride Of A Housegirl
Photo
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
Wet Love
Photo
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Read More
The Powerful Virgin
Photo
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Photo
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More
BARREN MARRIAGE
Photo
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Read More

Popular Musicians

Our most famous African musicians
Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Custom
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Read More
Akon
Custom
Music

Akon

Read More
P-Square
Custom
Music

P-Square

Read More
Jose Chameleone
Custom
Music

Jose Chameleone

Read More
Eyob Mekonnen
Custom
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Read More
Dobet Gnahore
Custom
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Read More
Fally Ipupa
Custom
Music

Fally Ipupa

Read More
Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Custom
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Read More
Khadja Nin
Custom
Music

Khadja Nin

Read More