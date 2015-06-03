Story of the Bet9ja latest winner in 2018

Did you already hear what has happened to Bet9ja latest winner in 2018? He won a big amount on Bet9ja in April 2018 and then this happened. It’s hard to believe that things like this can happen to somebody.

Who’s the Bet9ja latest winner and what happened to him?

The sad news about the latest Bet9ja winner came in the second half of April 2018. The prize (several millions naira) won by a young man named Joseph Vincent Achuku. His lifeless body was found on a Saturday morning. He was deeply injured by a machete.

There are several sources of the information on the awful incident. The amount of money received by the winner differs according to different sources between about N7 million and N11 million. However, can this change anything? The life of Joseph Achuku latest Bet9ja winner was allegedly taken just because of this money. At least, the money played an important role in everything that had happened.

The story as it is

Joseph Achuku was found in Lafia, by the side of the road next to the Federal University. The police officers who arrived immediately found out from the man’s family that he had some very strange friends. These friends used to keep an eye on him since the day of his sudden luck with his Bet9ja bet and demanded a part of his prize in exchange for safety and his life.

His relatives claim that the guy was attacked with some magical stuff that has forced him to behave abnormally. They called a Christian priest who prayed for Joseph and then carried him to a hospital nearby. Meanwhile, they discovered something in his pockets that confirmed the hypothesis about the diabolical influence. The stuff was thrown away and the patient allegedly started to feel much better.

However, even such manipulations did not manage to save the young man. On that fateful Saturday morning, he left his home without letting anybody know and in some time he was found without any signs of life but with several deep wounds on his body. It’s also said that the person or people who had attacked poor Joseph have also taken every document he possessed necessary to receive the prize.

Now, the remains of the owner of the latest Bet9ja prize won in 2018, are under the custody of police because the investigation is in process and the murderers have not been found yet.

