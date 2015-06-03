Latest News

[Throwback Music] Bigiano – Shayo

27/06/2018 23:40:00
RIP! See Medical Doctor Who Died While Watching Nigeria’s Tension-Filled Match With Argentina (Photos)

28/06/2018 01:51:00
Nigerians Are Fools For Blaming Ighalo And Cursing The Referee Over Nigeria-Argentina Match – Online User

28/06/2018 02:10:00

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

ABSURD: Male Leopard Kills Baby In Order To Mate With Mother

Woman Jailed For Engaging In Noisy S3x

Little Girl Was Attacked By A Mother Goose After She Went Too Close To Her Baby

Congolese Deputy Minister Sacked After He Was Caught Masturbating On Camera

UK Lady Was Speechless After A Nigerian Guy Gave Her £50 For Having A Beautiful Smile

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

How A Notorious Burglar Was Caught After He Fell In Love With Victim’s Daughter

Three Innocent Looking Workers Caught Stealing From A Dead Man's Gratuity Of N3.7M

2 Year Old Son Shoots Mum Dead In The Back

Bola Tinubu - How I Made My First Million In Dollars

Angola’s President To Step Down in 2018

Sierra Leone President Refuses To Assent Abortion Bill

Comedian John Melendez claims he got through to President Donald Trump on Air Force One

EU leaders reach migration deal after marathon talks in Brussels

Suspect in cold case rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman found dead inside a church KILLS HIMSELF

Lion tries to leap to safety as herd of buffalo charge at him

History of Royal Family is charted in series of colourised pictures

Hakeem Belo-Osagie

Jannie Mouton

Cyril Ramaphosa

Samih Sawiris

Mohammed Indimi

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Archbishop Dr. John Sentamu

Chris Oyakhilome

Ramson Mumba

Agyin Asare

Photo of pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against disasters revealed (video)

29/06/2018 13:12:00

- On Thursday, June 28, a fire outbreak at Otedola Bridge, Lagos had claimed nine live and left four injured with 54 vehicles completely burnt

- The tragic incident had brought to life an audio of a Nigerian pastor warning Nigerians about impending disasters on particular days, including the day that the tragic fire incident occurred

- This audio which immediately went viral on social media, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians. The identity of the pastor has been revealed

A tragedy that shook Nigerians occurred on Thursday, June 28. This tragic incident had occurred after a tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge in Lagos, which led to a rapid fire outbreak.

It was gathered that the firebreak claimed nine lives with four injured and 54 vehicles completely burnt. Ever since the incident, many Nigerians have shared mixed reactions with some expressing sadness while others expressed outrage.

The sad incident led to the wide spread of an audio made by a pastor warning Nigerians against impending disasters on particular days, including the day that the fire incident occurred. The identity of the pastor has now been revealed on social media.

Tanker fire

Photo of pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against disasters revealed Photo source: Facebook user Prophet Udensi Godlove

READ ALSO: Daddy Freeze slams pastor who predicted tanker explosion in a trending video

A video showing the face of the pastor as he proclaimed the dates of the impending disasters recently surfaced on social media.

This video led to the identity of pastor who is reportedly a minister at Land of Oil Prophetic Ministry also known as Hill of the Lord. The man of God was identified as Prophet Udensi Godlove.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

In the video, the pastor had called on Nigerians to be careful and prayerful because the devi; has roaring lion that is seeking for those to devour.

It was also gathered that the church is located at 103, Iju Road beside Ifako International School, College Bus Stop in Agege area of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Special Report: How Oil Companies Abandon Victims of Gas Flaring | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

Report: Women Have To Wait Another 217 Years To Earn The Same Pay As Men

Tuface Idibia Confidently Reveals Why He Stuck With Annie idibia

Bovi gets invited by EFCC over birthday post

Fans Blast Rukky Sanda For Bleaching After They Failed To Recognize Her In Throwback Pics

Suicide Bomber Was Killed By Poisoned Arrow Before She Could Detonate Bomb

Unbelivable! This Professor's Kind Gesture While Lecturing Will Amaze You

Young Man Takes Selfies With Corpses of Kano students That Were Prepared For Burial

Picture of a Toddler Sniffing Cocaine Sparks Outrage On The Internet

Weird Way A Russian Girl Proposed Marriage To Her Boyfriend (Photos)

Brutal Revenge: Innocent Man Falls Victim, Was Stripped N.aked And Bathed With Hot Water

Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)
Prank On Davido Turns Violent On The Bigger Friday Show (Video)

The much anticipated “Bigger Friday Show” kicked off on Friday, April 29, 2016 with comic rapper Falz Dah Bhad Guy as its new host. This

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

Maheeda, Nigerian Soft Porn Star Shows Off Hot Body Twerking With No Undies (VIDEO)

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

VIDEO: What It Is Like To Shoot A S*x Scene In Movies

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

LIVE LEAK: Maid Caught Pouring Urine Into Boss’ Drink

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

Why Did You Kiss My Fiancee

THE DETECTIVE
Movies

THE DETECTIVE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 3 out of 5 stars

Pride Of A Housegirl
Movies

Pride Of A Housegirl

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Wet Love
Movies

Wet Love

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The Powerful Virgin
Movies

The Powerful Virgin

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE
Movies

BEAUTIFUL BRIDE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

BARREN MARRIAGE
Movies

BARREN MARRIAGE

4.2 out of 5 Rating: 2 out of 5 stars

Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Music

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Akon
Music

Akon

P-Square
Music

P-Square

Jose Chameleone
Music

Jose Chameleone

Eyob Mekonnen
Music

Eyob Mekonnen

Dobet Gnahore
Music

Dobet Gnahore

Fally Ipupa
Music

Fally Ipupa

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"
Music

Project Fame Season 7 Contestant, Melody, releases brand new single, "I Gather"

Khadja Nin
Music

Khadja Nin

