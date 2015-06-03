Photo of pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against disasters revealed (video)

- On Thursday, June 28, a fire outbreak at Otedola Bridge, Lagos had claimed nine live and left four injured with 54 vehicles completely burnt

- The tragic incident had brought to life an audio of a Nigerian pastor warning Nigerians about impending disasters on particular days, including the day that the tragic fire incident occurred

- This audio which immediately went viral on social media, sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians. The identity of the pastor has been revealed

A tragedy that shook Nigerians occurred on Thursday, June 28. This tragic incident had occurred after a tanker exploded on Otedola Bridge in Lagos, which led to a rapid fire outbreak.

It was gathered that the firebreak claimed nine lives with four injured and 54 vehicles completely burnt. Ever since the incident, many Nigerians have shared mixed reactions with some expressing sadness while others expressed outrage.

The sad incident led to the wide spread of an audio made by a pastor warning Nigerians against impending disasters on particular days, including the day that the fire incident occurred. The identity of the pastor has now been revealed on social media.

Photo of pastor behind viral audio warning Nigerians against disasters revealed Photo source: Facebook user Prophet Udensi Godlove

READ ALSO: Daddy Freeze slams pastor who predicted tanker explosion in a trending video

A video showing the face of the pastor as he proclaimed the dates of the impending disasters recently surfaced on social media.

This video led to the identity of pastor who is reportedly a minister at Land of Oil Prophetic Ministry also known as Hill of the Lord. The man of God was identified as Prophet Udensi Godlove.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on NAIJ.com News

In the video, the pastor had called on Nigerians to be careful and prayerful because the devi; has roaring lion that is seeking for those to devour.

It was also gathered that the church is located at 103, Iju Road beside Ifako International School, College Bus Stop in Agege area of Lagos state.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the hottest gist on Naija Uncensored Facebook Group

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Special Report: How Oil Companies Abandon Victims of Gas Flaring | NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source: Naija.ng